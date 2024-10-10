Broncos Trade Pitch Moves ‘Logical Candidate’ for $54 Million Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos have won three straight games despite the offense still finding its way with a rookie at quarterback in Bo Nix.

They are the 22nd-ranked scoring offense while the defense has been a surprise, ranking second in scoring. If the Broncos want to make a postseason run, they will need their offense to pick up the slack.

The most glaring issue has been their lack of production from the tight ends, with a combined 77 yards on 11 receptions between four players, including h-back Nate Adkins.

This Heavy Sports trade proposal aims to add a proven commodity in David Njoku to fix it.

Broncos get:

David Njoku

Browns get:

Zach Wilson

2025 third-round pick

Njoku, 28, was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Cleveland Browns. He has 5 receptions for 58 yards in two games in 2024. He missed Weeks 2 through 4 with an ankle injury before returning in Week 5 and is on track to start in Week 6.

The 6-foot-4 playmaker set career-high marks with 81 receptions for 882 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2023 despite catching passes from multiple quarterbacks.

This season, the Browns are 1-4 and starter Deshaun Watson has struggled.

Zach Wilson-David Njoku Trade Could Make Sense for Broncos & Browns

While getting Njoku back could help, the Browns also have to consider the future implications of holding onto the 2023 Pro Bowler. Njoku also has one year left on his four-year, $54.7 million contract, typically a window for players to be extended or moved.

One issue the Broncos or any potential prospective teams could face is that the Browns would incur a $16-plus million dead cap hit by trading Njoku before the 2025 offseason.

Still, a bridge option at QB and draft capital could make for an enticing package.

“The Broncos have a surplus at the position, with the luxury of maintaining a quality backup whether it trades a passer or not,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on October 9. “I could see Denver having dialogue with multiple quarterback-needy teams and moving one of Bo Nix’s backups based on the direction of those talks.”

Jarrett Stidham makes sense financially. He is on an expiring two-year, $10 million pact. The Broncos have $4.7 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Getting the $6 million in savings from trading Stidham would soften taking on the $2.4 million in base salary Njoku has left.

However, Fowler deemed Wilson a “logical” trade candidate QB. The Browns could bank on his play on the field catching up to his potential.

Jeremy Fowler: Zach Wilson a ‘Logical’ Trade Candidate

“Wilson seems to be the logical candidate because he’s No. 3 on the depth chart,” Fowler wrote. “Wilson’s $1.055 million salary is far cheaper than Stidham’s $4.49 million.”

Wilson is in the final year of his four-year, $35.1 million rookie contract.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton have touted his talent. But the Broncos declined Wilson’s $22 million fifth-year option, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold in May, leaving him on track for free agency in 2025.

Wilson, 25, was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft by the New York Jets.

He is younger than Stidham (28), Watson (29), and Browns QB2 Jameis Winston (30). He is three months older than Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland’s fifth-round pick in 2023.