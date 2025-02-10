Hi, Subscriber

Trade Proposal Brings Broncos 1,500-Yard RB From NFC South

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Rachaad White
Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.

In the case of team weaknesses, which we’re going to hear a lot about over the next 3 months of free agency and NFL draft talk, with the Denver Broncos that conversation is almost always going to start with the running back position.

There’s not a quick fix. The Broncos, who have the No. 20 overall pick, might be loathe to pick a running back in the first round, and the free agent market for running back isn’t great in 2025.

Another solution would be to trade for a proven running back at an economically feasible price — there just so happens to be one of those out there in Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.

White, who is entering the final season of a 4-year, $5.12 million contract, should be a player the Buccaneers are open to dealing after he was market corrected by Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving in 2024 and could, at the very least, get Tampa Bay back a late-round pick (or 2) in return.

Under the radar, White has been an uber-productive running back through his first 3 seasons. The former Arizona State star has had over 1,000 yards of total offense and 9 touchdowns each of the last 2 seasons, including 1,539 yards of total offense in 2023, when he came up just 10 yards short of a 1,000-yard rushing season.

Broncos Running Backs Fell Short in 2024

While it’s hard to look at the Broncos’ 2024 season as anything short of an overwhelming success after they were projected in the preseason at 6.5 wins but went 10-7 and made the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season, there were a few positions that seemed to come up short over and over again. That conversation begins with Denver’s running backs.

Javonte Williams led Denver with 513 rushing yards but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and will almost certainly leave in free agency, where he has a projected market value of a 3-year, $20.5 million contract the Broncos will almost certainly not pay.

A pair of rookies added the biggest boost to the running game — quarterback Bo Nix rushed for 430 yards and 6 touchdowns while leading his team at 4.7 yards per carry. Audric Estime, a fifth round pick (No. 147 overall) has 310 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

The Broncos haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.

Buccaneers Offense Will Focus More on Irving

With White, the Broncos would not only bring in a running back who could take the top off the offense but a steady, veteran presence in the locker room.

White was a third round pick (No. 91 overall) in the third round by the Buccaneers and could have bristled at the addition of Irving, a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL draft but instead served as a mentor — even as his own role shrunk in the offense.

As a rookie, Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry to go with 47 receptions for 392 yards — and did so while splitting time with White. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will almost certainly make Irving the featured back, which makes White expendable and, possibly, a trade target for a running back-needy team like the Broncos.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Trade Proposal Brings Broncos 1,500-Yard RB From NFC South

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x