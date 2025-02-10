Trade Proposal Brings Broncos 1,500-Yard RB From NFC South

In the case of team weaknesses, which we’re going to hear a lot about over the next 3 months of free agency and NFL draft talk, with the Denver Broncos that conversation is almost always going to start with the running back position.

There’s not a quick fix. The Broncos, who have the No. 20 overall pick, might be loathe to pick a running back in the first round, and the free agent market for running back isn’t great in 2025.

Another solution would be to trade for a proven running back at an economically feasible price — there just so happens to be one of those out there in Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.

White, who is entering the final season of a 4-year, $5.12 million contract, should be a player the Buccaneers are open to dealing after he was market corrected by Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving in 2024 and could, at the very least, get Tampa Bay back a late-round pick (or 2) in return.

Under the radar, White has been an uber-productive running back through his first 3 seasons. The former Arizona State star has had over 1,000 yards of total offense and 9 touchdowns each of the last 2 seasons, including 1,539 yards of total offense in 2023, when he came up just 10 yards short of a 1,000-yard rushing season.

Broncos Running Backs Fell Short in 2024

While it’s hard to look at the Broncos’ 2024 season as anything short of an overwhelming success after they were projected in the preseason at 6.5 wins but went 10-7 and made the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season, there were a few positions that seemed to come up short over and over again. That conversation begins with Denver’s running backs.

Javonte Williams led Denver with 513 rushing yards but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and will almost certainly leave in free agency, where he has a projected market value of a 3-year, $20.5 million contract the Broncos will almost certainly not pay.

A pair of rookies added the biggest boost to the running game — quarterback Bo Nix rushed for 430 yards and 6 touchdowns while leading his team at 4.7 yards per carry. Audric Estime, a fifth round pick (No. 147 overall) has 310 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

The Broncos haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Phillip Lindsay in 2019.

Buccaneers Offense Will Focus More on Irving

With White, the Broncos would not only bring in a running back who could take the top off the offense but a steady, veteran presence in the locker room.

White was a third round pick (No. 91 overall) in the third round by the Buccaneers and could have bristled at the addition of Irving, a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL draft but instead served as a mentor — even as his own role shrunk in the offense.

As a rookie, Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry to go with 47 receptions for 392 yards — and did so while splitting time with White. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will almost certainly make Irving the featured back, which makes White expendable and, possibly, a trade target for a running back-needy team like the Broncos.