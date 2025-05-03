History-Making ‘Behemoth’ Gets Good News After Joining Broncos

The Denver Broncos passed on adding interior offensive linemen in the 2025 draft or free agency. The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider believes that bodes well for Broncos undrafted free agent Xavier Truss, who will have “ample opportunity” to make the final roster.

Truss was a three-year starter at Georgia, and he has experience at multiple positions.

Moreover, Kosmider – the Broncos’ beat writer – is not alone in his assessment of the “behemoth,” Truss. That, and a handsome compensation package, are encouraging for him.

“The three veteran reserves on the unit — Alex Forsyth, Nick Gargiulo and Calvin Throckmorton — have started a combined four games across the past two seasons. In other words, there is ample opportunity for a player like Truss, a behemoth 6-foot-7, 309-pound lineman who played every spot but center in college, to crack Denver’s initial roster,” Kosmider wrote on May 2.

“Truss started 42 of the 67 games he played in across six college seasons — he turns 24 in July — and was the starting left guard during Georgia’s national championship run in 2022.”

Kosmider ranked Truss tops among the Broncos’ 15 UDFA signings.

“A three-year starter at Georgia who has played left guard, right guard and right tackle, Truss … brings a ton of power and length in the run game — he could be a factor inside for an NFL team,” The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner wrote on May 2. “He’s not the quickest player, though, so Truss’ toughness and durability (67 games at Georgia) will be his biggest selling points.”

Broncos Add Historic Prospect in OL Xavier Truss

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler also expected Truss would be a difference-maker at the next level before the draft. Brugler also noted Truss was the first player from Rhode Island to win a national championship in football, with Georgia taking the crown in 2021 and 2022.

Notably, Brugler projected a move inside to guard for Truss in the NFL despite ranking him as his OT21.

“Truss has the tools and play strength to move his man on base blocks, although his below-average body control often leaves him struggling to escape compromised positions. With questionable range and technique on an island, he is a better fit inside, which could hurt his versatility in the NFL,” Brugler wrote in April.

“Truss needs to develop better consistency to stick at the next level, but he is large, competitive and experienced at multiple positions, which likely will get him drafted late. He can fight for a swing backup role, likely at guard.”

Broncos Raise Eyebrows With Xavier Truss Deal

Per 9News’ Mike Klis, the Broncos gave Truss a deal with $130,000 guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus, which drew attention amongst media and fans.

“The Denver Broncos reportedly signed 15 college free agents following last weekend’s 2025 NFL Draft, one of whom received a nice chunk of change for putting pen to paper,” Broncos on SI’s Zack Kelbermann wrote on April 29.

Notably, Kosmider ranked Truss ahead of fellow UDFA offensive lineman, Clay Webb, a center from Jacksonville State, who received a three-year, $2.9 million deal with $225,000 guaranteed.

Kosmider ranked Webb as the Broncos’ No. 2 UDFA in the 15-man UDFA class.