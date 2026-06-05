Broncos UDFA Rookie CB Creating Roster Buzz

The Denver Broncos didn’t draft any cornerbacks in 2026, and only used 1 of their picks on a defensive back by taking Illinois safety Miles Scott in the 7th round.

That means there’s a chance, however remote, that an unknown could crack the Broncos’ 53-man roster at cornerback, and CBS Sports NFL reporter Josh Edwards believes that unknown could end up being undrafted free agent rookie Brent Austin.

Austin is 1 of several UDFAs creating buzz through the early part of the offseason.

“Undersized Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York received the largest practical guarantee ($325,000) to provide competition at a position of need,” Edwards wrote. “Georgia Tech cornerback Ahmari Harvey and Austin have skillsets that could lead to them making the roster. The latter is a bit undersized but moves really well and transitions planes with ease.”

Austin, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, is currently listed at 3rd on the depth chart at 1 of the 2 outside cornerback spots — ahead of Harvey and behind 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and 2024 5th round pick Kris Abrams-Draine.

In terms of UDFAs in the NFL, Austin should be considered upper-tier in terms of the money he’s being paid, which includes a $20,000 signing bonus and $100,000 in guaranteed money.

Lightly-Recruited to Power 4 to NFL Prospect

Austin has an important tie to 1 of the greatest college football stories of all time — and it speaks to his high level of talent.

Coming out of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, in 2022, Austin had just 1 scholarship offer — from James Madison and head coach Curt Cignetti.

While Cignetti would eventually leave to take the head coaching job at Indiana, where he led them to an undefeated season and national championship in 2025, that moment also jump-started Austin’s career.

Cignetti played Austin from the moment he stepped on campus, including a breakout season as a sophomore in 2023 that saw both himself and Cignetti leave for greener pastures — Cignetti to coach the Hoosiers and Austin to South Florida.

Austin was just as good or better at USF, where he started all 13 games in 2024 with 48 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 10 pass deflections. He was back in the transfer portal in 2025 and landed at Cal, where he was an All-ACC pick in 2025 with 42 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

Figuring Out Why Brent Austin Wasn’t Drafted

While Austin’s measurables don’t jump off the page, and he’s probably a tad light at 180 pounds, he didn’t whiff in the 1 category NFL teams actually care about after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at Cal’s Pro Day.

The Broncos moved quickly to sign Austin after he wasn’t selected, locking him down just hours after the end of the draft.

“Source: The Broncos are signing former Cal cornerback Brent Austin,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account on April 25. “Was an All-ACC selection last season. Tied for second nationally with 13 pass breakups and had the 11th-best PFF coverage grade nationally among cornerbacks.”