Broncos ‘Expected’ to Sign UFL Champion After Tryout: Report

The Denver Broncos are “expected” to continue their roster-building efforts with Birmingham Stallions standout Dondrea Tillman. Despite the team not reporting back to the facilities for training camp until July 17 for rookies and July 23 for veterans, the front office is still looking to flesh out the group.

They have remade their quarterback room, retooled the secondary, and added new faces at linebacker and wide receiver.

The Broncos also addressed their defensive line. But it apparently needed more attention.

“#Broncos working out and expected to sign @USFLStallions defensive tackle Dondrea Tillman, per a league source @KPRC2,” KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on June 17, which corroborated a previous report from ML Football.

Tillman finished this past season for the UFL Champion Stallions with 32 tackles and four sacks, tying him for 10th in the springtime league. It was not just a flash in the pan, either.

“#Broncos are indeed working out UFL standout DL Dondrea Tillman tomorrow, agent Marty Magid confirmed to @postbroncos,” the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted. “Tillman (6-3 and 270) played for Birmingham and had 6.5 TFLs and three sacks this spring. Has interest from other teams, too, so we’ll see what Denver does.”

Dondrea Tillman Joining Broncos’ Revamped Defense

The Broncos finished last season ranked 29th in total defense last season. They checked in at 22nd against the pass and in sacks and were 30th against the run. That adds some context to some of their moves this offseason, including adding Tillman.

Tillman is known for his motor. That should play well alongside D.J. Jones and Zach Allen, who are expected to start in base packages.

He would also fit the style of John Franklin-Myers, who touted his relentlessness.

Add rookie fifth-round pick Jonah Elliss to an EDGE rotation that includes Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto – who both set career-highs with sacks last season – gives the Broncos the makings of an active group in the defensive trenches.

Their revamped secondary will have to prove its mettle in coverage. Having standout Patrick Surtain II can take one side of the field away from some opponents.

Tillman is the latest example of the Broncos’ multifaceted approach to building out their roster.

Broncos Will Have to Beat the Odds in 2024

There is not much faith in the Broncos’ outlook for this season, and it has shown up in various ways.

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund projected the Broncos to finish with fewer than six wins and gave them +475 odds to make the playoffs. That is a three-win regression for the Broncos, who have not made the playoffs since 2015.

“The Broncos’ first five opponents — all either known for their defenses or for having defensive-minded head coaches — are far from the ideal matchups for a rookie QB,” Frelund wrote in May. “But maybe it’s a positive thing that Bo Nix, should Sean Payton name him the starter, won’t know anything else for comparison? At Seattle, against Pittsburgh, at Tampa, at the Jets, versus Vegas — talk about a warm welcome to the NFL. Then in Weeks 9 and 10, the Broncos travel to Baltimore and Kansas City. That is some tough sledding to start a career.”

The lack of faith in Denver has also shown up in the popular “too early” 2025 mock drafts.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid did not offer a win total in his 2025 mock on May 2. But he projected them to land the No. 6 overall pick.