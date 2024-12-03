Broncos Urged to Cut $11 Million Veteran After Poor Outing vs Browns

The Denver Broncos got all they could handle from the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland put up more points than any opponent since the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

They entered the contest without starting cornerback Riley Moss and his absence showed.

Veteran Levi Wallace drew the start in Moss’ place and was a frequent target by the Browns and former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. It got to the point where some fans were calling for the Broncos to cut Wallace during the eventual victory.

“Levi Wallace should be cut immediately after the game,” Mile High Huddle’s Zack Kelberman posted on X during the contest.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wallace had been targeted 9 times, allowing 6 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown with just under nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

“Get Levi Wallace off the field now,” the Mile High Report X handle posted.

Wallace entered the contest having allowed 13 of the 17 targets thrown in his direction to be completed, per PFF.

“Not trying to overreact but Levi Wallace should be in jail,” the Denver Broncos 365 handle posted.

The Broncos signed Wallace to a one-year, $2.9 million contract during the 2024 offseason, and he has earned $11.8 million in his career. But Wallace, a former undrafted free agent is now on his third team in the last four seasons and this has been a polarizing season for him.

Broncos Bench Levi Wallace Amid ‘Best’ Season in 4 Years

Broncos defensive coordinator benched Wallace, replacing him with rookie fifth-round pick Kris Abrams-Draine in the fourth quarter. Abrams-Draine took over when the Broncos’ defense came on the field clinging to a 34-32 lead with under three minutes to go.

Pro Football Focus grades the 2024 season as Wallace’s best campaign since 2020 when he was with the Buffalo Bills.

He had never allowed more than 65.7% completion in his career, per Pro Football Reference.

Wallace had allowed 58% completion or lower in four straight seasons before the 2024 campaign with the Broncos. If fans have their say, he might not finish the remaining five-game slate.

“Levi Wallace is no longer allowed to play corner for my team,” That’s Good Sports’ Brandon Perna posted.

Abrams-Draine got thrown into the mix. He was quickly targeted by the Browns, allowing a chunk gain to Elijah Moore. He also was later flagged for pass interference. Fortunately for Abrams-Draine, Wallace, and the Broncos, Cody Barton got a game-sealing interception.

Jerry Jeudy Gets Wish in Return to Denver

Jeudy’s day was far from surprising. In an interview published on November 29, the former No. 15 overall pick, Jeudy, told TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi that he wanted to “whip their a**” when asked for his feelings on the homecoming.

Jeudy lamented the way that he was used while with the Broncos, saying he was a better player than they allowed him to be.

He certainly turned heads throughout the night.

“Tonight Jerry Jeudy has nearly 8% of the yardage he got during his entire four year run in Denver, and there’s still nine minutes left,” Underdog Fantasy’s Brett Kollmann posted on X during the game.

“Jerry Jeudy now leads the NFL in receiving yards (581) since Jameis Winston took over in Week 8 despite the Browns having a Week 10 bye,” Fantasy Life’s Ian Hartitz posted.