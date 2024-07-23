Suspended Broncos Player Could Face ‘Complication’ in Reinstatement Bid: Report

Suspended Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike will apply for reinstatement, per 9News’ Mike Kils on July 22. The Broncos drafted Uwazurike with the No. 116 overall pick of the 2022 draft. The NFL suspended Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on July 24, 2023.

“Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling, the league announced Monday,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote in July 2023. “Uwazurike bet on NFL games during the 2022 season, the league said. He can petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.”

Now, his efforts to return to the gridiron could face more hurdles.

“The NFL often reinstates suspended players the same day they apply, but each case is different,” Klis wrote.

“And there is a possible complication to Uwazurike’s reinstatement. His matter has been under review by the Colorado Department of Revenue and Arapahoe County prosecutors to determine whether any state gambling laws were violated, sources told 9NEWS. While no charges have been filed and it’s not yet known whether charges will be filed, 9NEWS has learned Arapahoe County is working with the state’s gaming department on a criminal investigation regarding Uwazurike.”

Klis writes that “the question” is whether or not the NFL would reinstate Uwazurike amid an ongoing investigation. Uwazurike’s agent, Harvey Steinberg, pointed to the dismissal of the initial case in Iowa as a reason to believe his side will emerge successful.

“Iowa court suppressed all evidence seized, finding it was taken illegally,’’ Steinberg told 9News, per Klis. “That ruling is binding on the Colorado courts and the Colorado prosecutors. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to attempt to prosecute a case here when all the charges were dismissed in Iowa as result of that ruling.”

The NFL initially gave Uwazurike an indefinite suspension. He cannot apply for reinstatement for one year. His earliest possible application date is July 24, 2024.

The 26-year-old lineman appeared in eight games as a rookie, recording 17 total tackles.

Broncos’ Eyioma Uwazurike Could Provide Depth Along DL

Uwazurike – who also had two quarterback hits in 2022 – was expected to compete for a starting spot before his suspension.

The 6-foot-6 lineman offers versatility, making him a potential fit for various schemes.

“Uwazurike’s combination of size, length and athleticism makes him an intriguing defensive line projection at the next level. He has played every defensive line position in both odd and even fronts and was productive doing so,” NFL Network’s Lance Zierlien wrote in 2022.

The Broncos have made a lot of changes to the roster since the 2022 season. Several of those changes coming along the defensive front.

They added Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers in back-to-back offseasons.

Allen and Franklin-Myers will start at defensive end. Veteran D.J. Jones will man the nose tackle spot. Denver also signed veteran linemen Angelo Blackson and Malcolm Roach – who has a history with Broncos head coach Sean Payton – in free agency.

Still, Uwazurike’s versatility could allow him to log snaps everywhere along the defensive line depending on the situation.

Broncos Defensive Line Must Improve

Payton was not in Denver when the Broncos drafted Uwazurike. However, potentially adding him back into the fold would fit the Broncos’ plan. They have spent heavily on four of their five starting offensive linemen, including an $80 million extension for right guard Quinn Meinerz.

They continued their work on the defensive side, adding Franklin-Myers via trade from the New York Jets to 2023 free agent signing Allen.

It is a needed makeover for the front.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Broncos as the No. 23 pass rush and No. 25 run-stopping unit in 2023. If they want to improve their defense in a significant way, the defensive line has to take a step forward in 2024.