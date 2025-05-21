Denver Broncos Legend Makes All-Pff Team of Best Players in Last 25 Years

Pro Football Focus recently named the best players of the past 25 years. In a article by Jonathon Macri, he listed the top players by position. Denver Broncos legend Von Miller was on the list. Marci goes into details about Miller’s production over the past 25 years:

The honor of the most career sacks (139) in the PFF era also happens to belong to the highest-graded edge defender of all time. Miller’s career spans 13 seasons, exactly 10,000 defensive snaps, and is still going.

He owns nine seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF overall grade — by far the most at the position, as the next closest player (Khalil Mack) has six. Miller joins Nick Bosa as the only edge defender to rank in the top five in career pressure rate (16.5%), career pass-rush win rate (16.7%), and career PFF pass-rush grade (93.9).

Drafted second overall by the Denver Broncos in 2011, Miller wasted no time proving his worth. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year, then followed that with season after season of dominance. His peak came in Super Bowl 50, where he terrorized Cam Newton, recording 2.5 sacks and earning MVP honors while leading the Broncos to a championship.

Miller was a dominant pass rusher

At 6’3″ and around 250 pounds, Miller’s frame allows him to bend around the edge with fluidity few can match. His signature move, a lightning-quick dip and rip around the tackle, is nearly impossible to counter when executed at full speed. Offensive tackles often find themselves beat before they even finish their kick-slide, thanks to Miller’s ability to time the snap perfectly and explode into the backfield.

Von Miller isn’t just a speed rusher. He’s a technician. Over his career, he has expanded his arsenal with inside counters, spin moves, and bull rushes that keep linemen guessing. His ability to convert speed to power makes him effective against all types of blockers.

Miller’s Hall of Fame career

Whether in Denver, Los Angeles, or Buffalo, Miller has continued to show that his pass-rushing ability travels. Injuries may have slowed him temporarily, but even in his 30s, he remains a dangerous edge presence and a mentor to younger defenders. Miller is currently a free agent and looks to play one more season in the NFL. Miller has created a Hall of Fame career, as he will always be remembered for being a dominant pass rusher.

Miller isn’t just a great pass rusher, he’s the standard. His dynamic play style, unmatched work ethic, and relentless pursuit of excellence have etched his name in football history. Miller should be a first ballot hall of fame inductee whenever he decides to retire. I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to be a coach once he is done because of his desire to be around the sport. Whatever team decides to sign Miller they will have a great leader who has a ton of experience playing at the high level. As long as quarterbacks are dropping back to pass, players like Miller will be hunting and he’s made it an art form.