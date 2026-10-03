Jaylen Waddle Disciplined by NFL Before Broncos Face 49ers

The NFL doubled back for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

News broke during the week that Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz received a fine for a celebration he did during the win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Unfortunately for Waddle, he was doing the gesture–throwing dice–first. Per the NFL, both players received $14,926 fines for “unsportsmanlike conduct” over “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts” this week.

Notably, the NFL’s official X handle shared the touchdown and subsequent celebration.

“The No Fun League strikes again,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted in reaction to the news of Waddle also being fined.

The NFL has cracked down on celebrations this season. Meinerz and Waddle are the only players to receive such fines this week, but they are the 15th and 16th players the league has docked for it this season.

The NFL issued fines for 13 such infractions following Week 2.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk both docked multiple times.

“It’s fun to be back to who I am and I can breathe, I can see, I’m feeling good about life and where things are at,” Meinerz said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on October 1. “So when I have the opportunity to use more of that energy to go celebrate with my teammates, why not? It’s hard to score, have fun with it.”

Rams DB Docked Over Tackle on RJ Harvey

The NFL also went after a Rams player, with Waddle and Meinerz the only Broncos to draw additional attention.

Rams safety Kam Curl received a $17,911 fine for “unnecessary roughness.”

Curl committed an illegal “hip drop tackle” on Broncos running back RJ Harvey during the second quarter. Officials did not flag the play during the contest, and the Broncos ultimately punted the ball away.

The Broncos have an ominous track record with hip drop tackles. They lost starter J.K. Dobbins for the season to such a move in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Harvey, who has battled injuries, avoided any setbacks.