Former Broncos Draft Picks Lands With AFC Super Bowl Hopeful

The Denver Broncos once selected Montrell Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. He could be part of the contingent standing in the Broncos’ path. They are out for a Super Bowl berth this season, and his latest career move has set the stage for a matchup.

Washington did not last long in Denver.

He has had much greater success since his departure. That is particularly true from a team standpoint, and could add to that tally this season.

Ex-Broncos WR Montrell Washington Lands With AFC Rival

It has been nearly three full seasons since the Broncos released Washington. His new team could be one of those that the Broncos face on what they hope is a postseason run to the Super Bowl this coming season.

“#Texans sign receiver and returner Montrell Washington, per a league source. Worked out for team recently. Successful workout culminates in a deal today,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 4, adding that the veteran wide receiver is “Repped by @ASCEND_FB @RandyMFisher.”

Notably, Washington won a Super Bowl with the Broncos’ AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2023 as a kick returner. He went back to the big game with them in 2024.

Washington, 27, has more return yards (706 combined) than yards from scrimmage (32).

This story will be updated shortly…