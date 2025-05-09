Broncos Prospect’s Reps Send Clear Message After Decision on Federal Lawsuit

New Denver Broncos center Clay Webb was a standout, but he went undrafted after two years at Georgia and three at Jacksonville State. According the 9News’ Mike Klis, the potential leading cause for Webb’s slide is behind him.

Klis reported expectations were Webb would come off the board “somewhere between the fourth and sixth round.” Some scouts viewed him as the “third-best center” in the class.

An “unresolved federal bullying lawsuit” caused concerns. Webb resolved the matter in April.

“While this was an unfortunate event for all parties involved, Clay never had any ill intent. He never met the plaintiff before the incident, and something that started out as a joke ended with a mishap,” Webb’s representation, Athletes Perspective Group, said in a statement, per Klis on May 8. “We are grateful for the Broncos organization believing in Clay. He will represent the team in a positive light both on and off the field. Clay is focusing on getting better each day and is excited for his opportunity with the Broncos.”

Klis reported that, during Webb’s senior season in high school in Alabama, – where he first encountered Bo Nix, the incoming rookie “ejaculated into a sports drink bottle” and placed it in his locker to “counter” an “epidemic” of thefts in the locker room.

A student took the bottle, giving it to “another student-athlete who drank from the bottle.”

That third student’s parent filed a federal lawsuit with the matter framed as a “bullying incident,” Klis added.

“Seven years later, the case against Webb reached a conclusion last month. According to documents obtained by 9NEWS, Circuit Judge Timothy C. Burgess ruled the actions in this case a) did not sufficiently satisfy the elements of outrage, b) there was no evidence of intent by Webb to harm the plaintiff, c) there was no physical injury to the plaintiff and d) because the plaintiff’s alleged damages were caused by a third party who stole the bottle from Webb’s locker and transported it to a separate locker room, judgment was granted in Webb’s favor on the negligence claim.”

Klis noted that Webb was upfront with teams, including the Broncos, about the incident.

Kils also reported that Webb’s representation sent a letter to all 32 teams alerting them that the case had been dismissed.

Clay Webb Faces ‘Major Jump’ at NFL Level

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Webb as his 15th-best guard. Brugler noted the “major jump” Webb, a former wrestler, faces as he tries to make an NFL roster.

Brugler also noted Webb must prove he can play multiple positions to stick on a roster.

“A three-year starter at Jacksonville State, Webb was a fixture at left guard,” Brugler wrote in April. “A former five-star recruit at Georgia, he struggled to gain any traction on the Bulldogs’ depth chart, but he reinvented himself after transferring.

“From his college tape to his Senior Bowl performance, Webb has stood out consistently because of his play strength, fitting his hands and working his feet to stabilize the block. When his technique isn’t right, he can get stood up at times in pass pro or overextended in the run game — playing with consistent balance will be key for him at the next level.”

“Webb has the feel and core strength to execute different run-blocking schemes,” Burger wrote. “Answering the length and power of NFL defensive linemen will be a major jump.”

Clay Webb Joins Deep Broncos OL

Webb figures to compete with Alex Forsyth and maybe even starter Luke Wattenberg at center with the Broncos. Moreover, that is just at the pivot spot.

The Broncos have 2024 All-Pro Quinn Meinerz at right guard and Ben Powers on the left. The Broncos also have Calvin Throckmorton, who has ties to Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Gargiulo.

Will Sherman, a UDFA in 2021, could be the most immediate competition for Webb.

It could be difficult for the Broncos to hide Webb on the practice squad. Teams could poach him if he does not make the initial 53-man roster.