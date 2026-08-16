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Former Broncos Cornerback Makes Major Career Decision

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Sam Webb, Denver Broncos
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Sam Webb went from trying to make the Broncos' roster to walking away from the game in a matter of days.

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Sam Webb is calling it a career.

Webb was heading into his fifth NFL season, with stops at six different organizations, including the New York Giants, with whom he signed this offseason. That was after his brief stint with the Broncos.

Webb’s decision is a wrench in the Giants’ plans, to be sure, but it is also part of a seemingly increasing trend in the NFL.

Ex-Broncos CB Sam Webb Retiring

Sam Webb, Denver Broncos

GettySam Webb has gone from the Broncos to the Giants and, now, into retirement.

“Giants have placed cornerback Sam Webb on the reserve/retired list, per the league’s transactions wire,” NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton reported on X on August 16. “He was signed Thursday, lasted one practice and one preseason game and is now back on the sideline.”

Denver Sports 104.3’s Andrew Mason posted, “Sam Webb was in Broncos camp earlier this month. Now it appears he’s calling it a career.”

Webb entered the NFL as a former undrafted free agent.

He began his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, enjoying two stints with the Broncos’ AFC West rivals. Webb, who turned 28 in May, also played for the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns in his career.

He finishes his career with 45 total tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovery, and 1 defensive touchdown (on the recovery). He started five of his 36 career appearances.

The Broncos signed Webb on July 31, and they cut ties on August 8.

NFL Players Retiring Earlier

Sam Webb

GettySam Webb’s NFL journey has come to an end, at least for now.

Webb’s stint with the Broncos was short-lived, but his decision to walk away from a deal with the Giants is neither surprising nor rare for the current NFL climate.

There has been a small but consistent trend of players walking away from the game early.

Amid the persistent need to battle through physical maladies, the increased knowledge about brain injuries–both short- and long-term–and the connection to contact sports like football, many players choose to step back before the game decides for them.

The benefit of doing something like that, particularly for someone like Webb, is that he is still young enough to come back if he chooses.

He does not have to put himself through the rigors of trying to make a roster now.

Instead, he can preserve himself and prepare for his next phase of life unless another team and opportunity arise that he cannot pass up. This offseason, Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald is considering a comeback after two years in retirement.

Like Donald, Webb would need to apply for reinstatement by Week 13 to return this season, but the option is on the table, again for the right opportunity.

Or, Webb can walk away, knowing that he did so on his own terms.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Former Broncos Cornerback Makes Major Career Decision

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