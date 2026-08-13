$52 Million Ex-Broncos WR Roasted Over Dropped Passes

When it comes to dropping passes, few players in the NFL can match former Denver Broncos wide receiver and 1st-round pick Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy is back at it again in training camp with the Cleveland Browns in 2026, where he’s being roasted online for a series of embarrassing drops.

In 2025, Jeudy finished 2nd in the NFL with 10 dropped passes — not ideal when you consider he only had 50 receptions for 602 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jeudy was Denver’s 1st-round pick (No. 20 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft and was traded to the Browns before the 2024 season, with Cleveland signing him to a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension following the trade.

Social Media Unloads on Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy has made himself a prime target for social media trolls in the past, and he’s back in their crosshairs with his training camp struggles.

“Jerry Jeudy in midseason form,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account on Thursday morning.

“Jerry Jeudy still can’t catch,” Polymarket Sports wrote on its official X account.

“Yikes: Browns WR Jerry Jeudy continues to drop passes at practice this time a PERFECT throw from Shedeur Sanders,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Jeudy has struggled immensely so far this offseason … one of the worst drops you will ever see.”

“(Jeudy) still can’t consistently attack the ball with his hands and is letting the ball fall through the bread basket,” Dawg Pound Daily’s Mac the Buffalo wrote on his official X account. “With how the two Browns rookie WRs have shown up, Jerry Jeudy has to become more consistent, or he’ll lose his target share.”

The Browns have signaled they’re ready to move on from Jeudy as soon as possible — they used 2 of their 1st 3 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receivers with 1st-round pick (No. 24 overall) Jerry Jeudy and 2nd-round pick (No. 39 overall) Denzel Boston.

Jeudy Blasted as Broncos’ ‘Worst 1st Round Pick’

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder singled out Jeudy as Denver’s worst 1st-round pick of the 2020s.

“(Jeudy) didn’t live up to the hype with no 1,000-yard campaigns or Pro Bowl appearances for the Broncos, and the only other (first round pick) options for Denver are Patrick Surtain II and Bo Nix,” Holder wrote on June 26. “Also, his tenure with the club didn’t end particularly well, as he asked for a trade and the front office obliged by sending him to the Cleveland Browns for fifth- and sixth-round picks. Then, Jeudy had a career year in 2024 with 90 grabs and 1,229 yards to make his first Pro Bowl appearance.”

Making matters worse for Jeudy? He was selected ahead of 2 NFL All-Pro wide receivers — CeeDee Lamb to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 17 overall and Justin Jefferson to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 22 overall.

Jeudy’s best game of his career came in a loss to the Broncos — 9 receptions for 235 yards and 1 touchdown on Monday Night Football in 2024.

Jeudy took to his official Instagram account after the game to pat himself on the back … even though his team actually lost.

“They doubted the comeback, so I made it unforgettable,” Jeudy wrote, followed by a “100” emoji and a series of slides that included pictures and videos of Jeudy making plays and walking into the stadium before the game. That included a screenshot of the MNF graphic showing he broke the record of 213 yards Hall of Famer Terrell Owens set while playing for the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in 2008.