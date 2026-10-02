Ex-Broncos 1st-Round Pick Called NFL’s Top Trade Candidate

The fact that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has become an afterthought with the Cleveland Browns — completely replaced by star rookies K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston — explains why the Denver Broncos traded their 2020 1st-round pick in the 1st place.
Now, Jeudy might be on the move again.
Multiple reports on Friday labeled Jeudy as 1 of the NFL’s top trade candidates, with the trade deadline looming on November 10.
The Browns signed Jeudy to a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension shortly after trading for him from the Broncos in 2024.
“Jeudy is still only 27 years old, and he’s signed through 2027,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on October 2. “But the Browns’ wide receiver corps has been taken over by rookies, and Jeudy might no longer fit squarely into the plans. He’s owed about $23 million in salary and bonus for 2027, but it’s not guaranteed, so an acquiring team wouldn’t likely be deterred by that. He has two catches for 26 yards in 2026, and he had just 602 last season (though he cracked 1,200 in 2024, his first year in Cleveland).”
Super Bowl Contenders Named Trade Destinations
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams as Jeudy’s best possible trade destinations.
“Jerry Jeudy has shown that he can be a very good starting receiver in the past,” Knox wrote on October 2. “He had a pair of 800-yard seasons with the Denver Broncos, and he made the Pro Bowl after a 1,229-yard campaign with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. There was a time when it seemed that Jeudy was firmly in Cleveland’s long-term plans, too … Now, though, it feels like another move would be best for the Alabama product … thhrough the first four weeks of the season, he has caught just five passes, and he was only targeted once across Weeks 2 and 3. At only 27 years old, Jeudy still has an opportunity to reestablish himself as a high-end receiver, but he’s probably not going to do that in Cleveland. He would benefit greatly from a team that has an established and consistent quarterback, along with a long-term need at wide receiver.”
Jerry Jeudy Roasted Over Embarrassing Drops
When it comes to dropping passes, few players in the NFL can match Jeudy’s skill.
Jeudy was back at it again in training camp, where he was roasted online for a series of embarrassing drops fillmed by fans attending practices.
In 2025, Jeudy finished 2nd in the NFL with 10 dropped passes — not ideal, especially since he had only 50 receptions for 602 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 games.
“Jerry Jeudy in midseason form,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account in August.
“Jerry Jeudy still can’t catch,” Polymarket Sports wrote on its official X account.
“Yikes: Browns WR Jerry Jeudy continues to drop passes at practice this time a PERFECT throw from Shedeur Sanders,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on their official X account. “Jeudy has struggled immensely so far this offseason … one of the worst drops you will ever see.”
Ex-Broncos 1st-Round Pick Called NFL’s Top Trade Candidate