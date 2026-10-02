Ex-Broncos 1st-Round Pick Called NFL’s Top Trade Candidate

The fact that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has become an afterthought with the Cleveland Browns — completely replaced by star rookies K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston — explains why the Denver Broncos traded their 2020 1st-round pick in the 1st place.

Now, Jeudy might be on the move again.

Multiple reports on Friday labeled Jeudy as 1 of the NFL’s top trade candidates, with the trade deadline looming on November 10.

The Browns signed Jeudy to a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension shortly after trading for him from the Broncos in 2024.

“Jeudy is still only 27 years old, and he’s signed through 2027,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on October 2. “But the Browns’ wide receiver corps has been taken over by rookies, and Jeudy might no longer fit squarely into the plans. He’s owed about $23 million in salary and bonus for 2027, but it’s not guaranteed, so an acquiring team wouldn’t likely be deterred by that. He has two catches for 26 yards in 2026, and he had just 602 last season (though he cracked 1,200 in 2024, his first year in Cleveland).”

Super Bowl Contenders Named Trade Destinations

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams as Jeudy’s best possible trade destinations.