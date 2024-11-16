Broncos Get Disappointing Injury Update on $9 Million WR

The Denver Broncos have shown they can play with anyone in the NFL — this isn’t the team that we’ve seen stumble through the last decade.

Sitting at 5-5 headed down the home stretch of the 2024 regular season, these Broncos have a real chance to snap a streak of missing the playoffs that dates back to the 2015 season and finish with their first winning record since 2016.

To make a playoff run and winning record a reality, they’re going to need all hands on deck for the last part of the season, but they’ll have to do without wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a least 1 more game after Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper reported Reynolds will be out for a home game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

“It will be at least one more week before Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds will be ready to return to action,” Alper wrote. “Reynolds was designated for return from injured reserve this week, but the Broncos ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Falcons on Friday’s injury report. Reynolds went on injured reserve with a hand injury and also had to recover from injuries he suffered when he was shot on October 18.”

Reynolds signed a 2-year, $9 million free agent contract with the Broncos in March 2024 and had 12 receptions for 183 yard and 1 touchdown through the first 5 games before he went on injured reserve.

Scary Incident for Reynolds in Denver Shooting

Reynolds was placed on injured reserve after he fractured a finger on his right hand in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 12 and on October 18 was one of 2 people shot while traveling in an SUV on Interstate 25 in Denver shortly after leaving a strip club. Two men were eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder.

“According to an arrest affidavit for one of the suspects, officers found one victim had a gunshot to his left arm and back of his head, and another had a gunshot wound to his back,” wrote KDVR’s Heather Willard on October 30. “The third person had glass embedded in his left hand. Doctors completed serious bodily injury forms for the two unidentified victims.”

Reynolds Came Hair’s Breath From Super Bowl in ’23

Reynolds played in all 17 games with 13 starts for the Detroit Lions in 2023, finishing with 40 receptions for 608 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In 3 playoff games, he had 8 receptions for 132 yards and 1 touchdown but made two critical drops in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game — a game in which the Lions led 24-7 at halftime.

“(Expletive) happens, man,” Reynolds told The Detroit Free Press following the loss. “I know what kind of player I am. Didn’t want to drop them. (Expletive) happens. I just … do I want those back? Of course, but I can’t, and I just got to work this offseason and be prepared for the moment when it comes.”

Reynolds was a 2-time All-SEC pick at Texas A&M and is in his eighth NFL season after the Los Angeles Rams picked him in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) in the 2017 NFL draft.