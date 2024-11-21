Broncos’ Former 2nd-Round Pick Floated as Replacement for Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos overhauled their defense during the 2024 offseason, replacing many long-time starters at key positions.

They also revamped their quarterback room. The 2025 offseason could bring even more changes to the Broncos’ offense around QB1, Bo Nix. That could mean the departure of several more familiar faces.

One player who could quickly find a new home is running back Javonte Williams.

Williams’ four-year, $8.8 million rookie contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes he could be a good fit for the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Minnesota Vikings would be an ideal landing spot for Williams. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has regularly used his running backs as threats in the running and passing games—a role for which Williams is well-equipped,” Knox wrote on November 16. “.

“Replacing [Aaron] Jones with Williams in the offseason would give Minnesota a young dual-threat back to pair with young signal-caller J.J. McCarthy and an impressive collection of pass-catchers. Joining the Vikings would allow Williams to be the every-down back he seemed destined to be at the start of his career.”

Williams rushed nine times for 59 yards and 1 touchdown in the Broncos’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. It was a solid bounce back after Williams received one carry the week before.

Vikings Could Provide Fresh Start for Javonte Williams

Williams has rushed for 447 yards and 3 scores on 112 carries, starting nine of the Broncos’ 11 games so far.

“The 2021 second-round pick looked like a future perennial all-star as a rookie, finishing with 1,219 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns despite making just a single start,” Knox wrote. “Unfortunately, Williams suffered tears to his ACL, LCL and PCL during his second season and hasn’t returned to the spotlight since.

“Putting another year between himself and the knee injury should help Williams recapture the juice he showcased as a rookie. To truly shine again, though, he’ll need to find the high-volume workload he simply isn’t going to get in Denver.”

He is not alone in the Broncos’ backfield, though.

The Broncos’ depth could do more to push Williams out of Denver in free agency in 2025 than anything else.

The Vikings have the 2020 Pro Bowler, Jones, heading a backfield that includes Cam Akers and Ty Chandler. Jones has rushed for 692 yards and 2 touchdowns on 157 carries entering Week 12, adding another 262 yards and 1 score on 29 receptions.

On Chandler is under contract for the Vikings in 2025, creating a potential opening for Williams.

Crowded Broncos Backfield Could Push Javonte Williams Out of Denver

Williams lost carries earlier in the season to Tyler Badie. The latter suffered a back injury, landing on injured reserve where he remains into Week 12. The Broncos also selected Audric Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 draft

Payton has expressed a desire to see Estime receive a greater workload. But the Broncos have also alternated between him and Williams going back to Week 10.

It does not sound like Payton plans to change that either.

“That’s the question that’s the $64 million question. It’s difficult. In other words, we know kind of what we have with those three players,” Payton told reporters on November 20 when asked how the Broncos’ RB rotation will shake out week to week. “It’s always hard to feed three. I’m used to and it’s easy to feed two.

“We kind of do that a little bit. Thought Javonte had some really good runs, certainly. [But] the game ends, and we’re like, ‘Gosh, we got to get Jaleel [McLaughlin] more touches.’ So it’s a tough but a good problem to have.”