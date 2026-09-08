Super Bowl Champion Takes Major Swipe at Broncos’ Bo Nix

Bo Nix tying for the most wins (24) across the first two seasons of any quarterback’s career isn’t enough to convince this Super Bowl champion that he’s making an impact.

According to former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets offensive lineman and Super Bowl champ Willie Colon, the Broncos aren’t winning games because of Nix — he’s simply helping them win games.

“How I see Bo Nix and the Broncos is, like, yeah, Bo Nix helps the Broncos win games, but the Broncos don’t win games because of Bo Nix,” said Colon during an appearance on Good Morning Football. “That’s the jump. That’s what we have to see out of the Broncos. Can we see Bo Nix do the impossible in crucial situations? We’ll see. But for me, the Broncos are the hardest team to figure out.”

Why Willie Colon’s Analysis of Bo Nix is Silly

There are flaws in Nix’s game and many would probably agree he’s not an elite quarterback just yet. Nix has proven to be a clutch quarterback who struggles to piece together a consistent game, especially from quarters one through three. But the overall statistics and resume point towards Nix having a major impact on the Broncos’ success. It’s no coincidence that Denver made it to the playoffs for the first time in nine years during Nix’s rookie season. Remember that not even the Sean Payton/Russell Wilson duo — a Super Bowl-winning pair — got that done.

Nix posted 29 passing touchdowns during his rookie season, the second-highest in NFL history. He followed that up by leading comeback after comeback with eight game-winning drives during the 2025 season, the most by a player 25 years old or younger.

There’s a reason why the Broncos were a potent offense that averaged nearly 24 points per game with Nix at quarterback, but only posted seven points with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in their AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots.

Why Willie Colon Attributes Broncos’ Success Elsewhere

Colon clearly has never been high on Nix on the Broncos, likely feeling that the defense — which ranked third in the NFL last season — has more to do with the team’s success than the young quarterback. That’s evidenced by Colon’s comments that he felt the Broncos would win with Stidham, who had only four career starts entering the game. The Broncos racked up just 181 yards of total offense with Stidham after posting 349 total yards with Nix during the week before.

Nix missed the AFC Championship Game due to a broken ankle injury.

“Last year when they played the Patriots in the AFC Championship, I thought without Bo Nix were still going to win,” said Colon. “Not only were they at home, but they had the better roster. That didn’t happen. Now you go into this season, you don’t have Jonathon Cooper, Bo Nix, you gotta figure out where he’s at. He didn’t play a whole lot in the preseason. Nevertheless, they have a championship type roster and they’re considered contenders. But yet they’re up and down come playoff time. But come playoff time they’re kind of in the middle of the road. I’m just waiting for them to pop.”

Nix has been no slouch, ranking in the top nine in passing touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. His seven game-winning drives during the 2025 regular season are the third-most in NFL history. But it’s clear that he has somebody who doesn’t believe in him in Colon.

The Broncos are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season. It might take Nix winning a Super Bowl to shut down his detractors,