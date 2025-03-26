Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson Sends Message After Good News

The Denver Broncos are in a far different situation heading into the 2025 draft than they were at the same time in 2024 after cutting Russell Wilson.

Wilson, 36, spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he was back on the free agent market this offseason. Wilson found a new home this offseason, signing with the New York Giants in free agency.

He shared a post after the news dropped, confirming the move.

“Been here before…,” Wilson posted on X on March 25, sharing an image of MetLife Stadium. “Can’t wait to do it again.”

“The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 25. “The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for New York, where Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium. Now, Wilson is returning there as the Giants’ projected starting QB.”

New York signed former Browns QB Jameis Winston just days before adding Wilson.

“The #Giants own the No. 3 pick and also added Jameis Winston,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. “But to be clear: Russell Wilson heads to New York as the starter.”

Giants WR Trolled Over Broncos Country Shade

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton celebrated Wilson’s addition, pointing to Wilson’s Super Bowl victory in MetLife. He also invoked Wilson from his introductory press conference with the Broncos. That did not go particularly well.

“Giants country…..Lets Ride,” Slayton posted on X on March 25.

DraftKings Casino posted the clip of Wilson’s Broncos intro. Fans also flocked to the replies to poke fun at Slayton’s comments.

“Good luck brother,” one fan said, “it’s an awful ride.”

Wilson completed 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in two years as the Broncos’ starter. Wilson went 11-19 as QB1 before Broncos head coach Sean Payton benched him over the final two weeks of the 2024 season.

“[Laughing emojis] whose gonna tell em[?],” another fan posted.

Russell Wilson Gets 2nd Chance at Revenge Game vs Broncos

The Broncos and Steelers met in 2024, but Wilson was sidelined with a calf injury. He gets another opportunity in 2025 with the Giants. Wilson is 1-1 against the Broncos in his career, with his last start coming in 2018 while he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson’s new deal is not the five-year, $245 million contract he was on with the Broncos when they cut the then-nine-time Pro Bowler in 2024.

However, it is a step up from the one-year, $1.2 million pact he played on in 2024.

The Steelers were able to sign Wilson to such a cheap contract because the Broncos were paying him $37 million. The Broncos also incurred an NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit, spread over two seasons.

“Broncos no longer owe Russ any money. There is still a $32 million dead cap charge, though, from his contract that is on the 2025 payroll books,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on March 26 in response to a fan. “In summary, Russ gave em two years, they paid him for three, on the books for four.”