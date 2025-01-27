Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson on Notice Amid Steelers’ Plan

The Denver Broncos do not have the quarterback questions that some of their rivals do, and that is thanks to their decision to jettison Russell Wilson and usher in the Bo Nix era during the 2024 offseason.

After a career renaissance with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, however, Wilson again finds himself facing career uncertainty.

Steelers chairman Art Rooney II had said they would choose between Wilson and Justin Fields.

“I think they’’re both capable quarterbacks and my preference would be to sign one of them, so that’ll be the priority and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward,” Rooney said, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on January 27.

Wilson, 36, spoke openly about wanting to return to Pittsburgh next season. He revealed preliminary contract talks with the Steelers during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

Play

Rooney would not rule out Fields, 25, and Wilson both returning next season. But he also cited their desire to both be starters.

“I wouldn’t close the door but I’d say it’s probably unlikely [both QBs return for 2025],” Rooney said, per Pryor. “I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don’t know that they want to share the same job again next year.”

Russell Wilson Gets Vote of Confidence From Steelers

Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in 11 games. He went 6-5 as the Steelers’ starter. However, they lost five games to end the regular season and were eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card.

Rooney said addressing the quarterback situation is a “priority” for the Steelers.

“After the coaching staff is in place, the priority will be the QB position,” Rooney said, per Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola on January 27. “We have some decisions to make there, and I thought both Russ and Justin showed promise in certain stretches, and I think they’re both capable of being starters.”

“QB position is a key, key piece of the puzzle that needs to be addressed,” Rooney said, per Labriola.

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers in free agency after the Broncos cut him in Year 1 of a five-year, $245 million contract. A nine-time Pro Bowler – all with the Seattle Seahawks – Wilson could have a fourth team in four years.

The Broncos incurred an $85 million dead cap hit, absorbing $53 million of it last offseason.

There is another $32 million on the Broncos’ books for 2025. They will not receive a compensatory pick for Wilson, either, because he was cut rather than his contract expiring.

Russell Wilson Omits Broncos HC Sean Payton

Wilson and Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not mesh well while paired together. An intense exchange on the sideline serves as a microcosm of the relationship in terms of football.

Wilson previously downplayed his negative experiences during his Broncos tenure.

“I wouldn’t say I’m ‘scalded,’” Wilson told reporters on May 21. “I would say that if anything, I’ve just learned a lot. And I think that internally you get better, you get tougher, you use your experiences, you use the challenges that you’ve gone through to be the best version of you. And so I don’t blink, and I’m looking forward to the challenge and opportunity.”

However, during his conversation with McAfee, Wilson notably omitted Payton from his list of “special coaches” that he has played for.

Wilson did relate his comments directly to building players and chemistry.

“I’ve been fortunate to play for two really special coaches in terms of men and how they think, and how they process the game,” Wilson told McAfee on January 22. “Obviously, Coach Pete Carroll and, obviously, Coach Mike Tomlin are really unique individuals in how they lead and motivate. I think they’re culture builders.”

Play

For his part, Payton said there was no hesitation from the Broncos about cutting Wilson despite the significant financial implications.

“No … I mean, it’s always difficult when you take on a cap hit like that,” Payton told reporters in March 2024. “We spent some time deciding how we were going to take that and then we move forward.”