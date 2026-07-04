Ex-Broncos Star Reacts After Attending Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

The Denver Broncos did not avoid getting swept up in the mania around the wedding of AFC West rival and Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift.

According to reports, while no current Broncos were in attendance, one prominent former player was there.

That was Super Bowl champion Derek Wolfe.

Broncos Super Bowl Champion Attends Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

The guest list for the affair was a who’s who of celebrities. That included sports stars like Wolfe, who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015.

That was Wolfe’s third season in the NFL. He spent nine seasons in the league, originally entering as the 36th overall pick of the 2012 draft. He played his final campaign in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wolfe’s relationship with Kelce and his brother, Jason, goes back further than with Denver.

“The New York Times spotted Wolfe leaving a Midtown West hotel dressed to attend the Kelce-Swift wedding,” USA Today’s Jack McKessy and Jacob Camenker wrote in a running list of attendees on July 3. “Wolfe played nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, but his connection with the Kelces goes back to their college days at Cincinnati. He played with both Jason and Travis before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

“Wolfe won Super Bowl 50 with Denver and recorded 350 tackles, 34 sacks and 52 TFL across 122 career games played.”

“Custom Taylor’d [fire emoji],” Gentleman’s Playbook founder Tom Marchitelli said in a post on Instagram on July 4, including photos of Wolfe and his wife, Abigail Wolfe. “@derekwolfe_95 client of 10 years and Travis Kelce’s college roommate at Cincinnati shutting down Times Square with his stunning wife @abigailjwolfe wearing a new custom burgundy silk piped tux by yours truly for Travis and Taylor’s wedding in NYC.”

Derek Wolfe replied with a series of clapping emojis. Abigail Wolfe offered a ringing endorsement of Marchitelli, saying, “Only Tom can fit a [sic] the 6’6 295 boys!! So sharp! Thank you!”

The event was held at Madison Square Garden, home of the NBA champion New York Knicks.

Other high-profile guests included quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Twist of Fate Altered History

The Kelces’ tenures bookended Wolfe’s at Cincy, where all three were active during the 2009 season. Were it not for a switch to center in college, Jason Kelce would have been playing linebacker behind Wolfe.

Wolfe finished his Bearcats career with 162 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks.

He tallied 299 combined stops, 46 of them for loss, and 33.0 sacks with the Broncos across his eight seasons.

Both Kelces have Super Bowls to their credit. Travis is a three-time champ, with wins in 2019, 2022, and 2023 with the Chiefs. Jason, meanwhile, won in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, retiring just ahead of their second title run in 2024.

Derek Wolfe Still Calls Denver ‘Home’

Wolfe is an Ohio native, and he ended his career in Baltimore. However, Wolfe noted years ago that he still considered Denver his home, even after his Broncos tenure. He recently served as Grand Marshall at Thunder Valley National.

“Wolfe … has become a popular figure within the outdoors and sportsman space, leaning into his childhood dreams of big-game hunting and developing a passion for conservation and hunters’ rights. He’s also embraced being a mentor and leader for the youth sports communities in his hometown of Lisbon, Ohio, and his adopted home of Denver,” Racer X Online wrote in a press release in June.

“He created Wolfe Untamed, a brand dedicated to his post-playing career endeavors that includes a YouTube channel and podcast program. Wolfe was recognized for his contributions by Ohio’s Beaver Local School District, home of his alma mater, with the construction of the state-of-the-art Derek Wolfe Fieldhouse.”

Wolfe’s legacy on the field has made him a legend in Broncos history, while his off-field efforts are inspiring others.