Writer Suggests Broncos Consider Trading $15 Million Defensive End

Putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks is the least of the Denver Broncos’ concerns. They led the league in sacks during the 2024 NFL regular season, with two players reaching double digits (Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper). Likewise, Zach Allen isn’t far behind with 8.5 sacks.

With Denver having an established pass rush, they can proceed with addition by subtraction to address other roster concerns. This approach is what Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested in his article published on June 3.

As Davenport suggested one player each team could consider trading, he mentioned defensive end John Franklin-Myers for the Broncos. After all, a defensive lineman with a career-high 7 sacks last season should get some interest.

Franklin-Myers is in the final season of his two-year, $15 million contract with Denver and his absence during OTAs could indicate his holdout. Per Spotrac, his market value is three years for $25.5 million, manifesting an uptick in his potential annual average salary (from $7.5 to $8.5 million).

However, there’s wisdom in letting go of the former Stephen F. Austin standout, especially in addressing the team’s logjam at defensive end. Davenport wrote, “With a potential replacement for Franklin-Myers already on the roster in third-round rookie Sai’vion Jones and plenty of demand for quality defensive linemen, shopping Franklin-Myers before he potentially walks in 2026 makes some sense.”

In addition to his 7 sacks, Franklin-Myers had 18 quarterback hits and 40 combined tackles in 17 games. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker also wrote, “In his first year in Denver, Franklin-Myers just kept producing, leading the team with a 17.8% pass-rush win rate and an 82.9 PFF pass-rushing grade.”

At 28, Franklin-Myers has his best years ahead of him, making him an interesting trade piece.

Broncos’ Defensive Investments Makes a Franklin-Myers Extension Challenging

The Broncos will get additional cap relief in 2026 once the dead money from Russell Wilson’s five-year, $242.5 million contract is off the books. However, given the additions Denver made this offseason, Franklin-Myers might not be a priority for a contract extension.

Locker added, “The Broncos have been active spenders on defense this offseason, paying a combined $76.5 million to Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. Denver also has other pending free agents to handle, although Franklin-Myers probably won’t be among the group to be extended. … With Nik Bonitto also on an expiring deal and D.J. Jones getting a big payday, Franklin-Myers doesn’t seem to be a long-term piece on Sean Payton’s team.”

Bonitto can command a top-dollar value, given his 13.5 sacks last season. Likewise, Allen’s contract will expire after the 2026 season and additional cap space will help Denver re-sign the 29-year-old DE. Still, even without a new deal in place, Franklin-Myers will participate in the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp next week.

Suggested Trade has Franklin-Myers Going to a Division Rival

Pro Football Network’s Brandon Austin suggested a trade for Franklin-Myers which will be unlikely to happen, given the other team involved. Still, according to him, the Broncos’ division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, could target the eighth-year player, especially after losing edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Austin wrote, “This would be a rare trade between divisional foes, so it’s highly unlikely to happen, but John Franklin-Myers fills a major need for Los Angeles. The Broncos could also afford to lose him.”

However, if this deal pushes through, Franklin-Myers could boost a unit featuring 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack and promising linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who had 8.5 sacks last season.