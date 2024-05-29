New Broncos QB Zach Wilson Opens Up on Trade From Jets

Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has only been away from the team for a few weeks. However, the former No. 2 pick is finally talking about how it feels to be gone.

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos prior to April’s 2024 NFL draft. He’s been present during the team’s OTAs, and opened up about how it felt to be traded by the team that drafted him.

“Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything,” Wilson told Denver media on May 23. “I was grateful for my experiences there and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything too. But at the same time, a fresh start is good. I’m excited to attack a new challenge.”

Things couldn’t have gone worse for Wilson in New York. Now, he’ll have a chance to turn his career around with a new franchise in 2024.

Zach Wilson Is Hoping to Shed the Bust Label

Expectations were sky-high for Wilson coming out of college. However, things went south so quickly that he’s now fighting to shed the bust label in Denver.

Wilson wasn’t a household name in college football until his breakout season in 2020 for the BYU Cougars. He finished the year by completing an impressive 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

The pre-draft hype hit a new level after Wilson’s pro day. The event helped him solidify his status as a top QB in the 2021 draft class, and the Jets took a swing on him with the second overall pick.

Unfortunately, things quickly went downhill for Wilson. He went just 3-10 as a starter during his rookie season, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. He was benched in 2022 after another poor start while failing to take accountability for the team’s struggles.

A tumultuous first two seasons in New York led the Jets to trading for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson was given another chance to prove himself when Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, but failed to impress over the course of 12 games.

Wilson has thrown 25 interceptions compared to 23 touchdowns in his career. His career passer rating is a disappointing 73.2, and it may be a while before he gets another chance to see the field.

New York’s New Backup Quarterbacks

Now that Wilson is gone, the Jets have turned to a pair of new faces to play backup QB behind Rodgers.

Tyrod Taylor comes in as the journeyman veteran backup. Although he’s nearing the end of his career at 34 years old, Taylor is entering his 14th NFL season with a Super Bowl ring and a Pro Bowl appearance back in 2015. The Jets were excited enough to bring him in and offer him a two-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Meanwhile, the Jets also took a late-round flier on Jordan Travis. A star quarterback out of Florida State, Travis is continuing to rehab from a devastating leg injury at the tail end of last season. He may not be fully ready to play as a rookie, but will have an opportunity to learn behind two of the most experienced quarterbacks in the NFL.

Wilson may be gone, but the Jets are set at quarterback behind Rodgers.