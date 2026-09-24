Ex-Lions DC Aaron Glenn Makes Feelings Clear on Detroit Return as Jets HC

The Detroit Lions are set to welcome a familiar face this weekend, as the former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn returns to Ford Field after two years— this time as the head coach of the New York Jets. The Lions are scheduled to face the Gang Green this Sunday. With both teams standing at a 1-1 record, the Week 3 fixture will be crucial.

As the New York Jets head coach prepares to play at Ford Field, he recently sent an emotional yet strong message ahead of the anticipated Sunday Clash.

“A place that I coached, a place that I have fond memories, a place that we want to win,” said Glenn in a press conference yesterday.

The Jets are coming off a narrow defeat against the Lions’ divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers, last week, losing the game by 17-20. In contrast, the Lions suffered a crushing defeat against the Buffalo Bills in a Thursday game. However, Detroit is going into the next clash with a rest advantage following a 10-day break, looking to get back on the winning way.

Meanwhile, the Jets’ focus will be to keep the positive play from the last game and resolve their closing issues, given they couldn’t hold their nerves in the fourth quarter, letting a fourth-quarter lead slip away.

Beyond the contest on the gridiron, Aaron Glenn remained DC under Dan Campbell for four seasons, developing a close relationship with him.

Aaron Glenn Reflects on His Longstanding Friendship With Dan Campbell

Aaron Glenn joined the Detroit Lions in 2021, the same year Dan Campbell took charge as head coach. Hence, their coaching journey in the Motor City began at the same time. Besides showing his excitement to return to Detroit, the 54-year-old opened up about his relationship with the HC.

“Dan, man, there’s so much history there. When you think about it, I can go back to when we were teammates, you know, all the way to when we went to the same alma mater, too,” told Aaron Glenn. “And then getting a chance to coach in New Orleans, you know, for those six years, man, it was constant communication when it came to football.”

“And those things will always stick with me because the things that we talked about, we actually did. And Detroit actually ended up being exactly where they are now. So, really good friend, really good person. That friendship will always last.”

When they played football, Campbell and Glenn were teammates in 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys. Then, they were also part of the coaching staff of the New Orleans Saints before working together in Detroit.

During his tenure with the Lions, the former DC helped shape up the franchise through a rebuilding phase.

Lions’ Defense Took A Major Leap Under Aaron Glenn

When Aaron Glenn joined the Lions as defensive coordinator in 2021, he inherited a young and rebuilding roster with a lot of promise. By the end of his fourth campaign with the team, he turned them into a force to be reckoned with through several key signings who are the core of the defense today.

After two years of rebuilding, the franchise under DC Aaron Glenn ranked second in rushing yards allowed (88.8YPG) in the 2023 season, which helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time in seven years. The Lions were not only the divisional champions that season but also reached the NFC Championship.

The defense under him showed a similar consistency in his final season in Detroit, with the Lions ranking in the top ten in different defensive statistics. They claimed the divisional title following an impressive 15-2 record. The former DC played a big role in the development of future Pro Bowl talents like Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch, leaving behind a lasting impression that is still noticeable today.