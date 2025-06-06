Aaron Rodgers Signing Has an Impact on the Detroit Lions

It’s like that ex who will never go away. It seemed as if the Detroit Lions could have been rid of Aaron Rodgers after all of those years of facing him with the Green Bay Packers and later the New York Jets, but he’s back.

Rodgers, of course, left the Packers in 2023 and took a trade to the New York Jets. Now, former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is head coach for the Jets, and he gave Rodgers the boot earlier this year.

Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Rodgers has told the Steelers that he will sign with the team and be with them during next week’s minicamp. In a post on X and Instagram, Schefter revealed, “Aaron Rodgers plans to fly to Pittsburgh this week and participate in the Steelers mandatory minicamp next week.”

He added that that “Steelers never wavered in their belief that Rodgers eventually would sign with Pittsburgh. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loomed large in this entire situation. Tomlin was a drawing card for Rodgers, and was happy to work within Rodgers’ timeline. He is a major reason that Rodgers will be a Steeler.”

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also reported the news of Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold,” he noted.

Detroit Lions Will Face Aaron Rodgers

So, how does Rodgers’ new home impact the Detroit Lions? Well, Rodgers and the Steelers will actually take on the Lions in Week 16. The game is set for Dec. 21 at Ford Field, so Rodgers will be back in the Motor City. Wouldn’t it be a great Christmas gift to have the Lions beat Rodgers and the Steelers on home turf?

During Rodgers’ time with the Packers, he clocked 18 wins against the Lions. He also completed 64.9% of passes in his 26 games with Detroit, including 54 touchdowns to only 12 interceptions with a 105.1 passer rating.

The Steelers have to be relieved to finally have Rodgers in the fold. They didn’t really have any other good options right now. Back in March, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if Pittsburgh was operating with an internal deadline to sign or not sign Rodgers.

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Talks Aaron Rodgers

“Not to my knowledge,” Tomlin said as reported by ESPN. “I don’t know that we’ve approached it from a deadline perspective. Certainly, as I mentioned, you’d like to have settled circumstances, but deadlines don’t often bring that to a head.”

He also opened up about Rodgers’ limited time with the team, noting, “It’s been reported that he spent a day with us, and it was a really good day,” Tomlin said. “Specifically, he and I obviously have known of each other for some time, and so it was really good to spend some time together, man, and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency. It is a process.”

He added that he wants “to spend more of our time just getting to know him better and things that he values as a player and a man, and what he might be looking for with his next stop.”