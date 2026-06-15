AFC East Power Named Potential Landing Spot For Pair Of Lions Tight Ends

The future of tight end Sam LaPorta with the Detroit Lions remains to be decided, as he is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $9.46 million rookie contract.

LaPorta, who was limited to just nine games played with the Lions in the 2025 NFL season because of a back injury,

Does he ultimately fit into the long-term plans of Lions general manager Brad Holmes?

AFC East Power Listed As Potential Landing Spot For Either Sam LaPorta Or Brock Wright

According to a recent piece from Michael Colwander of SideLion Report, the New England Patriots could emerge as a potential suitor for LaPorta if his extension proves to be too rich for Holmes’ liking.

“Enter the New England Patriots, who are on the hunt for a TE after Julian Hill’s season-ending injury suffered during OTAs last week,” Cowlander wrote. “Meanwhile, starting TE Hunter Henry will turn 32 this upcoming season and is entering the last year of his deal.”

LaPorta had been previously linked to the Patriots by Musket Fire’s Sarah Marshall, who wrote the following in late May:

“So the Patriots will look to replace the production Henry has consistently provided on offense over the last five years, and that’s where LaPorta comes in,” Marshall wrote. “At just 25 years old, the 2023 second-round draft pick has become a big deal in Detroit and one of the rising stars at the position in the league.

“He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after a season recording 86 receptions for 889 yards and ten touchdowns, and although his performance has dipped since then, he is still a legitimate threat on the field that Drake Maye would benefit from having on the roster.”

However, Cowlander would take things a step further, suggesting that if LaPorta ultimately re-signs with the Lions, then the Patriots could consider Brock Wright instead.

“If the Lions keep LaPorta, then Brock Wright would make sense for the Patriots– assuming the Lions are even willing to entertain a trade in general,” he wrote. “Hill was meant to be the Patriots’ blocking TE, which aligns with how the Lions play Wright. On top of that, UDFA rookie Miles Kitselman has drawn comparisons to current head coach and former blocking TE, Dan Campbell, which means their Wright replacement could already be on the roster.”

Wright signed with the Lions out of Notre Dams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

What Kind Of Deal Will Sam LaPorta Sign?

According to NFL Insider Dan Graziano of ESPN, LaPorta could actually land a deal similar to that of former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is now with the NFC North Division rival Minnesota Vikings.

“LaPorta, who will be coming off a season-ending back injury but has 20 TDs over 42 career games, is unlikely to challenge the top of the tight end market, where George Kittle and Trey McBride come in around $19 million per year,” Graziano wrote in late January. “He likely lands closer to T.J. Hockenson (ironically, the guy he sort of replaced in Detroit) and his $17.5 million per year.”