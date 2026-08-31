Lions Standout Reacts to Making 53-Man Roster After Last Year’s Heartbreak

Detroit Lions‘ latest roster cut brought tears and heartbreak for 33 players who were let go. On the flip side, some players also saw their lifelong NFL dream come true, finally playing on the biggest stage in football. One such name is the pass rusher Ahmed Hassanein.

The 24-year-old was picked by the Lions in the sixth round last season. Around this time last year, he endured an unwanted heartbreak when he failed to make the 53-man roster. But a lot has changed in a year, as he is now set to put on the Lions jersey this regular season. Unable to hide his excitement, he recently took to Instagram to talk about the good news.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling about this truly blessed All Jesus man… dreams into reality,” wrote Ahmed Hassanein on his Instagram story. “Whatever it takes 1-0 by any means necessary.”

While the defensive end was on the 90-man roster last season and featured in preseason, he suffered a pectoral injury in the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. As the severe injury put him at risk of missing the majority of his rookie season, Dan Campbell had no choice but to waive him with an injury settlement, ending the campaign prematurely.

Things, however, are different this time around as he is not only completely healthy but also has impressed the coaching staff with his recent performances.

Ahmed Hassanein Announces Himself With Sack On Joe Burrow

The primary reason Hassanein was selected to the 53-man active roster is that he is one of the top breakout stars from training camp and preseason, forcing the front office to rethink the decision.

He got off to a flying start in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, joining the first-team defense and standing out against the starters. He made an incredible first impression in his very first snap of the preseason, as he registered a clean sack on the Bengals’ superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Even though the Lions lost the game by 14-16, the pass rusher stood out with 4 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. In the second game against the Commanders, he had rotational snaps, while he was sidelined against the Colts in the final game. But his brilliant display against the Bengals secured his place in the regular season.

Heading into his sophomore year, the 24-year-old has shown not only significant improvement but also relentless drive, making him an ideal fit for Dan Campbell’s Lions culture.

Ahmed Hassanein Set For Key Backup Role Behind Aidan Hutchinson

Following his cut last season due to injury, Ahmed Hassanein has put in work to refine his craft as an edge rusher. With that, the head coach continued to praise his ‘maximum effort’ during practice.

Moreover, Kelvin Sheppard has also tested his versatility this offseason, putting him on across different defensive line positions. The 24-year-old is flexible enough to make an impact both on the edge and inside.

While Hassanein will not be a starter from Week 1, the DE is expected to be a primary backup, with the starters projected to be Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Wonnum or rookie Derrick Moore.