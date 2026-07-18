Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Says He’ll Change Jersey Number if One Thing Happens

For some players, a jersey number is more than just digits stitched in their uniforms; it becomes a complete identity in the eyes of the fans. Take the legendary Tom Brady, for example, who built an entire TB12 brand on his iconic jersey number. It appears the Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs sees his jersey number through the same lens, treating it like a badge of identity.

The 24-year-old was a recent guest on the episode of The St. Brown Podcast, hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown. During the interview, the host teased the RB about changing his jersey number previously, calling it “diabolical.” Gibbs, however, explained why he wants to switch from 0 to 1, which is currently worn by wide receiver Jameson Williams.

“I need it, bruh, that’s me. Bro, I’ve had (Number) 1 since 8th grade.” Gibbs said.

He has a long attachment to jersey number 1, wearing it when he played football in school. When the speedster went to college, he wore that same number from his sophomore year at Georgia Tech. Both Gibbs and Williams played for the Alabama Crimson Tide in their respective final years in college, but in different years.

The WR wore the number 1, and he left for the big league in 2022— the year the running back arrived at Alabama. He immediately took that vacant jersey number while playing his final college year in 2022. Coincidentally, the three-time Pro Bowler is dealing with the very same issue from his college years involving Williams at the Detroit Lions. Unless Williams leaves Detroit or vacates the number, Gibbs may not be able to wear his coveted No.1.

That said, he also has a backup plan, and he is not reluctant to spend millions to secure his favorite number.

A Lucrative Extension Could Unlock Jahmyr Gibbs’ Long-Awaited Jersey Switch

The 2023 first-round pick is still under his rookie contract, which is set to expire after the end of the 2027 season once the fifth-year option is exercised. Whenever he gets a contract extension, it is likely to be huge, given his consistency and elite production. That is when he might end up paying millions to get his favorite number, which he referred to during the same podcast.

“I’ll pay it. I’m gonna have more money then (after contract extension). Ok, I’m gonna have more money then,” added the star running back.

He stated that he would gladly pay Nike $2 million to buy all the number 0 jerseys with his name on them that have already been manufactured.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has already changed his jersey number since arriving in the Motor City. First, he wore the jersey number 26 before switching to 0 at the start of the 2025 season.

Jahmyr Gibbs Did Not Like wearing Jersey No. 26

When Jahmyr Gibbs first arrived in Detroit, he wanted to wear a single-digit jersey number, but that did not happen. In his rookie year, he was given the No. 26, and he hated it, as he explained to ESPN‘s Eric Woodyard in an interview last year.

“I hated 26. It was like, when I got drafted, the only numbers that were available were like 26, 33, 35, 40, stuff like that, so I went 26,” the Lions running back said in June, 2025. “They said I was able to change it. I wanted 1, Jamo got 1, so 0 was the next best, right next to it. So I got it.”

As he continues to chase his favorite jersey number on the gridiron, it has not affected his performance in any way. He earned Pro Bowl selections in every NFL season he played, placing him among the most dominant running backs in the league today.