The Detroit Lions could be in danger of losing running back Jahmyr Gibbs for a stretch after the breakout star suffered a hamstring injury in practice.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gibbs suffered the injury at the team’s practice on August 12, with medical staff evaluating him for a leg injury after he left practice early. The Lions have already suffered another key injury on offense in their first preseason game, but do not yet have an update on the severity of the injury to Gibbs.

Jahmyr Gibbs Coming Off Breakout Season After joining the Lions as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Gibbs took a significant role in the offense. He rushed for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns and added another 316 receiving yards and a touchdown, helping push the Lions to their first division title in 30 years and a trip to the NFC Championship game. Gibbs has even bigger goals for his second season, saying he wants to become just the fourth player in NFL history to log 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

“A lot of great receiving backs have done that,” Gibbs told ESPN. “Christian McCaffrey’s done that. [Alvin Kamara] has been close. Marshall Faulk has done it. I’d like to be in that category. It’s only a certain number that’s done it.”

Gibbs has been troubled with hamstring injuries, missing two games last season after suffering an injury to his hamstring. As Pro Football Talk noted, Gibbs was also limited during the offseason and early in training camp while dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Lions Lost Another Young Player to Injury

The Lions have already been shorthanded by injuries during the preseason, losing second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker to a concussion suffered in the team’s preseason loss to the New York Giants.

The team announced on Monday that they signed veteran Jake Fromm to fill in while Hooker is recovering.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters before the team’s practice on Saturday that they hoped to have Hooker back in time for the next preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but could not say for sure.

“Yeah, honestly, we don’t know where he’s going to be, he’s not going to be out there today,” Campbell said. “We probably won’t have him tomorrow, and it’s looking less like we’ll have him in practice this week until Friday. We’ll get him ready for the Chiefs and that’s not a guarantee until you know, he obviously clears the concussion protocol then we’re on hold with him.”

Hooker spent the majority of his rookie season in 2023 recovering from a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee. He returned to the active roster late in the season, but served as emergency quarterback and did not see any action. Hooker is expected to take the No. 2 spot behind Jared Goff.

As Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News noted, the Lions were forced to make another move after losing a wide receiver to injury.

“Detroit also announced that wide receiver Antoine Green, who suffered a concussion in Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants, was waived,” Bianchi wrote. “Green will go on waivers; if nobody claims him, he will automatically revert to being placed on injured reserve with the Lions. Green was injured while run-blocking for Sione Vaki in the second quarter of Thursday’s 14-3 loss.”