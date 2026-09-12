Lions Star Aidan Hutchinson Gets Bold Week 1 Prediction vs. Saints

After racking up 14.5 sacks last season, Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has every reason to feel confident heading into Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Leading the Lions defense once again as a defensive captain, he will look to create early impact and give his team a strong start.

While the 26-year-old is poised to do well against the one-time Super Bowl Champions, ESPN’s Seth Walder predicts he might wrap up the season opener with 2.0 sacks. In addition, he projected that the Lions’ superstar could create 7 pressures and register a 25% pass-rush win rate.

“I’m already extremely bullish on Hutchinson, who led my season-long sack projections,” Walder noted recently. “And he’s set up extremely well for a lightning-quick start.”

Walder also pointed out that the Lions would enter the matchup as a favorite, with the Saints QB Tyler Shough having to deal with an elite pass rusher like Hutchinson. Last season, the signal-caller had an 8.3% sack rate. It won’t be surprising if he gets sacked by the star Lions defender in the game while creating relentless pressure.

Besides Shough’s vulnerability to being sacked, there are other reasons why Hutchinson could trouble the Saints offense at Ford Field.

Lions’ Defensive Upgrades Could Make Aidan Hutchinson Even More Dangerous

Aidan Hutchinson brings more to the table than just being a regular defensive end. His tall 6 feet and 7 inches frame gives him an advantage against offensive tackles, making his pass rush game hard to guess.

The 26-year-old has quickness despite his size, and he uses his raw power to bulldozer offensive tackles— an area where the Saints lack experience. While they have two first-round picks, Kelvin Banks and Talise Fuaga, to protect Tyler Shough, they are yet to be proven, with a combined NFL experience of three years. Handling a premium pass rusher like Hutchinson will not be an easy task.

Moreover, the Lions’ defensive upgrades this offseason could make the two-time Pro Bowler’s job easier. Last season, he carried a majority of the defensive duties on his shoulders amid injuries. But this year, the second-round rookie Derrick Moore is expected to partner with him.

The veteran and former Carolina Panthers edge rusher D.J. Wonnum could also give the required boost alongside interior force Alim McNeil, who is poised to be at his usual best this year. Even if Shough steps up in the pocket and escapes Hutchinson’s pressure, the Lions’ interior linemen could be his roadblock.

While expectations are sky-high, his last few seasons prove why he could deliver yet again.

Aidan Hutchinson Eyes Another Career-Best Season

Aidan Hutchinson’s is set to enter his fifth season in the NFL, having made his debut in 2022. But last season was a true breakout campaign when he not only recorded 14.5 sacks but also a career-best 54 tackles, including 36 solo tackles, and 35 QB hits.

He showed his expertise in notching sacks during his other Pro Bowl campaign in 2023, when he logged 11.5 sacks and 36 tackles. With the fresh season starting this Sunday, he will be aiming for a statistical career-best, and the projected two sacks in the season opener could be a perfect way to start the climb.