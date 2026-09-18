Aidan Hutchinson Calls for Changes After Lions Loss

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had a clear message for his team after their 41-31 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Hutchinson made it known that change has to come. He did not say what exactly would be changing, but he called out the team by saying that something had to change.

“Things will definitely be changing,” said Hutchinson in the locker room after the loss. “I don’t know what that is necessarily, but I know there will be changes; we are not going to keep banging our heads against the wall.”

Hutchinson was asked if he knew what the team could do to stop the issues that have been plaguing the team for two weeks. He said that he did not have an answer. He did make it clear that he feels head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard agree with him that a change has to be made.

“I have no idea; I’m not really sure. All I can really do is focus on myself and try to improve the way the best I can. I know that Dan, Shep, and all those dudes are going to do what they got to do. But something’s got to change; I don’t know what that is.”

Hutchinson did not throw out the chances of it being a personnel change, a style change or even the demeanor that some of the players are bringing. The leader of the Lions is ready to see change.

Detroit Lions Star Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson Calls for Change

The Lions defense allowed 30 points in Week 1, albeit in overtime. Still, they gave up 24 points to close out the second half, and another six in overtime. The team came out the next week and gave up 27 points to the Buffalo Bills in the first half.

Buffalo still scored 14 points in the second half, but that feels like a win based on the way the Lions defense is playing.

If there is a change to the personnel, it likely will come in the secondary. The unit is banged up and underperforming. However, if a change comes from the way the team is playing, it has to start with the defensive line.

Lions Defensive Front Must Perform Better

Hutchinson has three sacks in two games. He recorded two in the Lions’ Week 1 win, and he recorded one early in the Lions’ Week 2 loss. So, he is not quite the issue right now. Still, the pass rush could perform a bit better. The Lions went out and signed D.J. Wonnum in free agency. Then, they drafted Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The idea was that the pass rush would be improved next to Hutchinson. This would make his life easier and help the secondary. The back end was expected to struggle; the front is the group letting them down with their play compared to expectations.