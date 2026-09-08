Detroit Lions Star Aidan Hutchinson Gets Big Prediction Ahead of NFL Season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watched Aidan Hutchinson put together the best statistical season of his career one year after suffering a devastating leg injury.

Now Campbell believes Hutchinson could be ready for more.

With the Lions preparing to open their season against the New Orleans Saints on September 13, Campbell pointed to the uninterrupted offseason Hutchinson just completed as one reason Detroit’s star defensive end could take another step in 2026.

“He’s always been, in my opinion, a complete defensive end and he’s elevated that once again,” Campbell said. “I think last year what he was able to do coming off the injury he had was impressive.”

Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys in October 2024, ending a season in which he had recorded 7.5 sacks through five games. He was fully cleared for football activities the following May.

Campbell hasn’t forgotten the severity of what Hutchinson overcame.

“That’s a significant injury,” Campbell said. “The good news is it was a bone, but that’s a big — that’s not like the fibula, the small bone on the ankle. This is a significant injury, and for him to be able to come back as quick as he did and be able to have the impact he did was impressive.”

Dan Campbell Sees Another Step for Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson didn’t merely make it back onto the field in 2025.

He started all 17 games and set a career high with 14.5 sacks, adding four forced fumbles and an interception. His previous career high had been 11.5 sacks in 2023.

That distinction makes Campbell’s comments more significant entering 2026. Hutchinson is no longer spending an offseason trying to prove his surgically repaired leg can handle NFL football. He has an entire healthy season behind him and, according to Campbell, has been able to spend his preparation time improving rather than rehabilitating.

“Well, he just got another year of a full offseason training,” Campbell said. “Just, man, the quickness, the weight, the explosion — he’s always continued to grow his craft.

“And so I think he’s prepped to have another big year.”

Detroit has already made a major investment in the expectation that Hutchinson’s best football remains ahead of him. The Lions signed him to an extension through the 2030 season last October. NFL Network reported the four-year deal was worth $180 million with $141 million guaranteed.

Lions Tried to Give Hutchinson More Help in 2026

The difference for Hutchinson this season may not come solely from his own development.

Detroit also spent the offseason addressing the defensive front around him.

The Lions signed veteran edge defender DJ Wonnum and drafted former Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore, giving the defense additional options opposite Hutchinson. Alim McNeill also returns to the interior of the defensive line. Campbell has praised Wonnum as a dependable complement, while Detroit has emphasized adding more size and length around its premier pass rusher.

That’s significant because Hutchinson remains the defender opponents are most likely to build their protection plans around.

Detroit still finished tied for fourth in the NFL with 49 sacks last season, but Hutchinson supplied 14.5 of them, while Al-Quadin Muhammad — now with Tampa Bay — was second on the team with 11.

The Lions therefore need both another high-end season from Hutchinson and more consistent pressure around him.

Campbell sounds convinced the first half of that equation is in place.

After watching Hutchinson turn a difficult rehab into a career year, the Lions coach now gets to see what his top pass rusher can do following an offseason devoted entirely to getting better.