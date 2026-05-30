Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Speaks out on Rookie Edge Rusher at Offseason Workouts

There’s a long way to go until the Detroit Lions open the 2026 NFL regular season. But through the first couple of offseason workouts, All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has liked what he’s seen from second-round rookie Derrick Moore.

This week, Hutchinson shared with reporters how Moore has been gelling with the team’s defense this offseason.

“Derrick is like a quieter rookie, which I appreciate it,” said Hutchinson on Thursday. “It’s nice to have someone who you know he’s about the work. You know what he’s going to come out and do every day. I appreciate the way he’s worked.”

Hutchinson said he and Moore, who are both Michigan products, began working together even before offseason workouts officially began on May 27.

“It was fun, just talking pass rush,” Hutchinson said of their workouts together. “Seeing his mentality and my mentality and how they differ and how they may complement each other.”

Moore could see significant playing time opposite Hutchinson this fall. The Lions grabbed Moore at No. 44 overall on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

What Derrick Moore Could Bring for Aidan Hutchinson, Lions Pass Rush

Early this offseason, there were some rumblings about whether the Lions could target an edge rusher in the first round. While Hutchinson has developed into an All-Pro candidate, the team has been searching for a long-term solution opposite Hutchinson for quite some time.

Instead of an edge rusher, the Lions selected tackle Blake Miller in the first round. The team, though, didn’t wait any longer than its next pick to find Hutchinson some help.

A lot of pundits, including ESPN’s Matt Bowen, really liked the selection.

“Moore’s rookie value could be on third downs as a designated rusher out of sub-sets,” wrote Bowen. “But with Hutchinson drawing protection slides and chips, Moore can also produce early in one-on-one situations.”

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, the Lions picked Moore a little early. The NFL draft analyst projected Moore as a third-round selection.

But Zierlein still likes Moore as a prospect.

“Edge prospect with good size and length. Moore is far more active and engaged as a rusher than he is as a run defender,” wrote Zierlein. “He has the ability to set firm edges, but his approach against the run can lack urgency. Against the pass, Moore is a bull-rush aficionado, piling up pressures and sacks.

“He’s strong through the top of the rush but needs to prove he can consistently stress long, well-anchored tackles. When it’s time to finish, he tackles with reliable technique and timing. If Moore cranks up the fire on all three downs, he can become a good full-time player. Either way, he projects as a starter capable of racking up pressures.”