Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson’s Family Member Delivers Key Injury Update

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has a long recovery ahead after suffering a fractured leg in Sunday’s win, but a family member says it’s not unfamiliar territory for him.

Hutchinson suffered a gruesome injury in the team’s 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, whipping his leg into teammate Alim McNeill while sacking quarterback Dak Prescott and suffering a fracture. Though the injury is expected to end Hutchinson’s season, a family member told Michael Stone of 97.1 The Ticket that the defensive end went through a similar — and more serious — injury in college at Michigan.

“A close member of @aidanhutch97 told me the following. Even though it looked bad, it’s less of an injury than he suffered in college,” Stone shared in a post on X. “Pretty soon he will be bionic. when we make it to the Super Bowl, he will be ready to go.”

Hutchinson fractured his lower leg during his junior season at Michigan in 2020, returning the next season to set the program’s single-season sack record with 14.

Aidan Hutchinson Faces Long Recovery

The severity of Hutchinson’s injury was immediately apparent, and the medical staff started treatment just as quickly. As Frank Witsil of the Detroit Free Press noted, Hutchinson was taken to Baylor White Medical Center in Irving to undergo surgery after he was carted off the field and placed in an air cast.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that Hutchinson was “in good hands” as he underwent treatment.

“He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here,” Campbell said. “Obviously, he’s going to be down for a little while. That’s tough, man. It’s hard to lose someone like him.”

The Detroit Free Press quoted David Fausone, a professor in the physical therapy department at Oakland University’s School of Health Sciences, who said Hutchinson could move into the rehab phase before too long.

Fausons said he “expects Hutchinson will be on crutches at first, and, as swelling and pain subside, doctors and therapists likely will get the player moving more.” Hutchinson will then be able to work on improving strength and range of motion, Fausone added.

Chance to Return This Season

Campbell delivered a positive update on Monday, confirming the speculation from Hutchinson’s family member that he could return later this season.

“The surgery went great — it is all good news,” Campbell said, via Schuyler Dixon of The Associated Press. “It’s probably 4-6 months, but I would never count Hutch out. It hurts, but if anyone could make it back, it is him.”

The timeline could fit with the team’s goal for this season. Campbell said before the season that the team has its sights on the Super Bowl, following up the trip to the NFC Championship game last season. The team’s 4-1 start has them on pace for a return to the playoffs.

But the Lions could have a tall task in replacing Hutchinson’s production until he’s able to return. He was leading the team with 7.5 sacks, while McNeill was second with 2.5 sacks. No other player had more than 1.5 sacks this season.