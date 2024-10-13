The Detroit Lions could be without their star pass rusher for a long time after Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s blowout against the Cowboys, with his left leg appearing to snap as he was sacking quarterback Dak Prescott.

Hutchinson was taken off the field on a cart, with trainers putting on an air cast almost immediately in what was seen as a grim sign for his future. Players from both teams gathered on the field to show their support as Hutchinson was taken off.

Though the Lions did not give a detailed diagnosis, there were immediate fears that Hutchinson suffered a fracture that could keep him out the remainder of the season.

Lions Could Suffer ‘Crushing’ Blow

Hutchinson had been a cornerstone of Detroit’s defense, leading the team with 7.5 sacks at the time he suffered the injury. Derick Hutchinson of ClickonDetroit noted that a long absence for the star defensive end could sink the team’s Super Bowl hopes.

“While the severity of the injury hasn’t officially been disclosed, it sure feels like Hutchinson will be out long-term,” Hutchinson wrote. “Hutchinson is perhaps the most important player on the roster, and this injury is a crushing blow to the Lions’ Super Bowl hopes.”

Hutchinson has been the team’s most consistent pass rusher since joining the Lions as the second overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, registering 28.5 total sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl last season.

The third-year player also became a vocal leader on the defense, saying before the season that he believes the team’s Super Bowl window has arrived.

“I think everyone has put everything into this upcoming year, and I feel like for the years to come as well, because it’s not our last year we’re all playing,” Hutchinson said. “There’s a lot of great players on this team, and I think we could just have repeated success over the next few years.”