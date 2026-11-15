Lions Star Aidan Hutchinson Gets Honest About Recovery From 2024 Leg Injury

Detroit Lions are taking on the New England Patriots in Germany today. Before the highly anticipated Week 10 game against last season’s Super Bowl runner-up, star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sat down for an interview, where he shed light on the emotional road to recovery from his leg injury that abruptly ended his season in 2024.

“Yeah, I feel like when you get something like that taken away from you, your ability to run, walk,” said Hutchinson while talking to Sky Sports NFL. “I mean, one second you go from playing football at the highest level to then I can barely get up to get to the bathroom. It really humbles you, and it really makes you super grateful for the situation. I am always reminded every time I leave a game now like, I am healthy, whatever the results happen. To me, it offers a new perspective for sure.”

The Pro Bowler fractured his left tibia and fibula in a Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The incident happened when he was attempting to sack the quarterback, Dak Prescott. It was the first major injury of his NFL career, forcing him to miss 12 regular-season games as well as the playoffs. But he returned the very next season and delivered a great performance throughout the 2025 campaign, earning a Pro Bowl selection.

While the injury was a big blow for the Lions, in the ongoing game against the Patriots in Germany, he suffered a leg injury scare.

Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Scary Leg Injury Scare Against Patriots

In the first half of the Lions’ game against the Patriots, Aidan Hutchinson sacked the quarterback, Drake Maye. Following the sack, he couldn’t contain his excitement and leaped in the air to celebrate, and that’s when the injury happened. His right knee appeared to buckle while landing, which is why he fell on the turf, grabbing his right leg.

He limped off the field, with the injury appearing to be serious, even though there is no confirmation or update from the team yet. Fortunately, the latest injury of the Lions star is on the other leg. His 2024 season-ending injury happened on the left leg, whereas the latest injury is on the right.

The Lions are already without the star linebacker and defensive captain, Jack Campbell, and a potential injury to the edge rusher could be a big blow, considering his elite production this season.

Hutchinson Was on Track for Another Productive Season Before Fresh Injury Concern

After returning from a leg injury, Hutchinson had a career

-best season last year when he not only played all games but also logged 14.5 sacks.. Besides leading the sack numbers, the DE had 54 tackles.

As expected, he has had great momentum coming into this season. With the Drake Maye sack, he now has 6 sacks in 2026— good enough to challenge the numbers from last season. However, the biggest concern now revolves around his latest injury and whether he will be available to suit up for the next game.