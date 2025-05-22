Aidan Hutchinson Makes 3-Word Announcement About Lions Future

Detroit Lions superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson needed just three words to update reporters about his recovery status on Thursday after he missed the majority of the 2024 season with a gruesome leg injury that required surgery.

“I’m fully cleared,” Hutchinson announced Thursday when asked about his recovery after reporting to the team’s training facility ahead of the start of OTAs next week.

Hutchinson fractured the tibia and fibula in his left leg in October during Week 6’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, requiring the 24-year-old to undergo emergency surgery and spend the remainder of the 2024 season on the injured reserve list.

While expectations had been that Hutchinson’s recovery would allow him to return to full activities in time for the start of training camp in late July, he clarified that doctors cleared him “a while back” and that he is excited to practice again in the coming weeks.

“Yeah, it’s great. I got cleared a while back,” Hutchinson told media Thursday. “I’m just rolling with the boys now and it feels like I’m back to being myself again. I’m really looking forward to the season. I think this is the most excited I’ve been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I’ve had without playing ball, so I’m pumped.”

Aidan Hutchinson’s Return Benefits New-Look Lions

The return of Hutchinson is significant news for both the Lions and the player himself.

Hutchinson is the top defensive player on the Lions’ roster, having recorded 28.5 sacks and 65 quarterback hits over the first three seasons (39 games) of his career. Despite only playing in five and a half games in 2024, he finished with 7.5 sacks (tied for 36th in the league) and 45 pressures, underscoring his dominance in the trenches for Detroit.

While his return would have always provided the Lions with a boon, it is beneficial to the new-look defensive staff that he is ready to get back on the field in time for OTAs.

The Lions saw Aaron Glenn — their defensive coordinator since 2021 — depart to take the head-coaching job with the New York Jets earlier this 2025 offseason. To maintain continuity, head coach Dan Campbell promoted linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard as his new defensive coordinator, but he also hired some outside help, including Kacy Rodgers as the team’s new run-game coordinator/defensive line coach for 2025.

That makes the upcoming weeks vital for players, even a superstar such as Hutchinson. He must acclimate to the changes Sheppard has made to the defense from how Glenn used to run things. He will also want to acquaint himself with his defensive line coach, something that is far easier to do when he is fully available for on-field workouts.

Full Recovery Benefits Aidan Hutchinson in Contract Talks

Hutchinson’s recovery also bodes well for his pursuit of a new contract with the Lions.

While few doubts existed about Hutchinson’s ability to come back from his injury, his quick recovery puts him in a good position to start negotiations with the Lions and potentially get a new deal on the books before the start of training camp in July.

After all, a few of the league’s other top pass rushers have received handsome paydays in recent months, including Myles Garrett ($40 million annually) with the Cleveland Browns and Maxx Crosby ($35.5 million annually) with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Spotrac projects Hutchinson will sign for at least $30 million per season on his next contract, but chances are his representation will push for significantly more with the five highest-paid edge rushers in the league all earning at least $34 million annually. They have more leverage in talks now that Hutchinson is back to full speed, too.

For the Lions, re-signing Hutchinson seems more a matter of “when” than “if.” Still, his fast recovery could accelerate the negotiation process and result in a deal before camp.