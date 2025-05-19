ESPN Analyst Makes Eyebrow-Raising Aidan Hutchinson Prediction

The Deacon Jones Award, established in 2013, is given to the NFL’s annual leader in sacks. Aidan Hutchinson has never won it, some believe 2025 will be the year he finally does.

ESPN’s Mike Clay made his projections for the 2025 regular season, and he has the Detroit Lions Pro Bowl pass rusher finally finishing first in sacks.

Clay predicts Hutch will lead the league with 16.4 QB takedowns, ahead of Cincinnati Bengals‘ defensive end Trey Hendrickson (13.0 predicted sacks) and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys (12.9).

If Hutchinson were to finish atop the NFL’s sack leaders list, it would be a feat made all the more impressive, as it would mean he did it the year after he suffered his worst injury to date.

Can Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Lead the NFL in Sacks in 2025?

Hutchinson has been a cornerstone of Detroit’s defense since getting selected second overall by the Lions in 2022. His rookie season, he amassed 9.5 sacks, 52 total tackles (nine for loss), three pass breakups and three interceptions, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Building on his impressive rookie campaign, Hutch finished with 11.5 sacks, 51 total tackles (14 for loss) and three forced fumbles, culminating in his first Pro Bowl nod. Notably, Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, he had a lights-out game, netting 2.0 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The 2024 season began with high expectations for Hutchinson, and he delivered immediately. Through the first five games, he led the NFL with 7.5 sacks and added 17 QB hits, positioning himself as a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year. Unfortunately, his season was abruptly halted in Week 6 during a game against the Cowboys.

While recording his 7.5th sack, Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury, fracturing both his tibia and fibula. He underwent immediate surgery in Dallas, which involved inserting a rod in his leg to stabilize his bones. The injury was a significant blow to the Lions’ defense, and the defensive line struggled at times during his absence.

Now, Hutch is still working to get back to the beast he’s been known to be — and based on what we’ve seen so far, he’s well on his way.

Hutch’s Recovery Has Been Coming Along Nicely

Aidan Hutchinson running video

-4mo post tib/fib Oct 13

-Form clunky but was never expected to be fully recovered by now. Typical full recovery 6+ mo.

-Still might have played SB in limited fashion

-Will look much better in 2mo for OTA and ready by camp pic.twitter.com/lhNhSMVQzU — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) February 17, 2025

Hutchinson’s rehabilitation is progressing well. In April, a video of him sprinting at the Lions’ practice facility went viral, with fans and analysts alike buzzing about the significant progress in his recovery. Hutchinson’s former head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, also had some telling comments on the young DE’s return.

“He’ll come back stronger, faster, quicker and more relentless,” Harbaugh said back in March, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s his makeup.”

The Lions will have patience with their defensive star, but the hope is he’ll be ready to roll by Week 1.

“We don’t have a crystal ball on anything. We’re just gonna see where it’s at,” Lions general manager and executive vice president Brad Holmes said, per Detroit Football Network. “But I’ve seen enough movement and mobility on running in this stage that I feel very confident about where he’s gonna be at.”