Lions Coaches Reveal Plan to Help Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions had a clear plan for their defensive line this offseason. They wanted to upgrade the edge rusher spot across from Aidan Hutchinson, and they wanted to do it by adding big bodies with length. Both head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard mentioned the word length throughout their press conferences when discussing why the team feels they will be better on the defensive line.

It is interesting that Sheppard notes this was an effort to make life easier for Aidan Hutchinson, or as he called him, the werewolf. That is likely because it is the one area where Hutchinson is not excellent.

Hutchinson attacks the quarterback with reckless abandon and feature speed, agility, and tenacity. However, he has 32 1/8″ long arms. That ranks in the seventh percentile amongst edge rushers from the NFL combine. So, the plan was to get some big bodies that could contrast with him.

The Detroit Lions Had a Specific Plan For Edge Rusher This Offseason

The team brought in three legitimate edge rushers who can all push for playing time. They all have different features, but all bring length.

D.J. Wonnum is most likely to start in Week 1. He has experience and some upside through his six-year career. He also has 34 1/8″ long arms. That is two inches longer than Hutchinson. This is in the 78th percentile.

Payton Turner was signed this offseason despite a lack of production. Still, he is in the mix because he was a former first-round pick with the New Orleans Saints. He went so high because of his physical potential. Turner has 35 3/8″ long arms. This is in the 94th percentile.

Derrick Moore is a rookie who went in the second round this past year. His arm length is 33 3/8″. This is longer than Hutchinson’s, but compared to the free agent additions, his arm length is short. They are right around average, at the 46th percentile.

Still, they added three rushers with longer arms than Hutchinson, and two of them were well above average. The Lions feel this can give them an advantage they have not had.

The Lions are Leaning on Their Defensive Line Talent in 2026

The Lions defense needs to improve this year under Sheppard after taking a step back under Aaron Glenn. Injuries were an excuse last year, and while they might linger into this year in the secondary, the team needs its defensive front to step up because of that.

Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed missed significant time last year, but both should be in the mix this year. However, both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are unlikely to be back by Week 1, causing the team to start two new starting safeties. They also brought in multiple new slot options, giving them three new backend starters.

The front is what is going to have to protect the backend until the backend sorts itself out. That is why the additions of Wonnum, Turner, and Moore are so important. If they do not show improvement, the defense will continue to struggle.