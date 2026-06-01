Aidan Hutchinson Fires Up Lions Fans With 2026 Outlook

Following what was a disappointing finish to the 2025 NFL season, along with a very busy last few months of the offseason, the Detroit Lions are back in the full swing of things with the beginning of OTA’s.

For Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, it’s serving as an opportunity to freshly turn the page on the disappointment that was last season while looking ahead with renewed optimism and increased expectations.

Detroit Lions Fans Will Love What Aidan Hutchinson Had To Say About Their Chances In 2026

According to Hutchinson, the Lions remain in their championship window, and they want to make the most of it.

“I mean, look, we know we’re in a window,” Hutchinson said via The Detroit Free Press. “So every year is kind of the same, the same intensity with the guys we’ve got.”

Hutchinson, who came back from a devastating tibia injury that cut his 2024 season short, looked much like his old self this past season. Not only did he earn his second career Pro Bowl selection, but also racked up 14.5 sacks, 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 35 QB hits.

Naturally, he’s feeling confident as he heads into his fifth NFL season since being drafted in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan.

“I feel like heading into Year 5, I do feel complete, in a sense of pass rush,” he said. “Your pass rush kind of evolves and it grows throughout the years. There are wrinkles that you put in, but I feel like I have an answer for everything now.

“I feel like the knowledge of the game, knowledge of pass rush, my own development, is at a point where I feel very confident.”

Hutchinson, who played a career-high 1,005 defensive snaps, could see part of his workload reduced in the upcoming season – though not in a critical situation.

“Yeah, it’s a fine line,” he said, via Detroit Football Network. “Sometimes, it’s like overtime, I’m not coming out. If it’s the fourth quarter, I’m not really coming out. I think towards the end of the season last year, we started being a little bit more deliberate about, hey, I’m going to take these first two plays off of this drive. Just (doing) that, I did feel it in the fourth quarter. It really helps, just taking a couple off here and there, it helps the conditioning for sure.”

2026 Detroit Lions Draft Pick Derrick Moore Is Excited To Play With Aidan Hutchinson

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Lions traded up to select another edge rusher out of Michigan, Derrick Moore, with the 44th overall pick.

The former Wolverine is looking forward to playing with another Michigan alum in Hutchinson.

“Going into it it’s really exciting to play with him,” Moore said. “Just the history he left and the touch on Michigan he left, how much people there love him, and even myself just watching him and all the things I learned from just watching him and the knowledge he gave me the times we talked. How much he really impacted me a little bit.

“To be a part of this defensive unit with him – I’m looking forward to learning a lot from him, growing with him, and dominate with him as well.”