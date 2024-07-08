Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Delivers Message on Hype: ‘We Understand’

The Detroit Lions received a lot of hype heading into the 2023 season for a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in seven years. But the Lions lived up to their expectations, advancing to the NFC championship game.

Things haven’t changed much. The Lions again have a lot of hype this summer. But there appears to be a more business-like approach in Detroit based on what defensive end Aidan Hutchinson told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

“It’s unreal. There’s a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it’s well-deserved hype,” Hutchinson said, via Woodyard. “I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got, and we’re all ready.”

Hutchinson is one of the many reasons why the Lions are serious Super Bowl contenders entering the 2024 season. In two NFL seasons, Hutchinson has recorded 21 sacks. He posted 11.5 sacks last year while earning his first Pro Bowl nomination.

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions Appear All In on 2024 Season

NFL teams — at least successful ones — are often embodiments of their head coaches. That’s become the case in Detroit over the past few years.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell set the tone for 2024 at the team’s minicamp in June when he told reporters he wanted “the whole enchilada” this season.

There’s little reason to think the Lions can’t compete for their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. The Lions will bring back nearly all of their key players, including quarterback Jared Goff and a plethora of young offensive weapons and blockers. Even offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who very nearly became the Washington Commanders head coach, will return.

Hutchinson will lead a defense that could be better this fall. That has the defensive end seeing the team’s Super Bowl window open now.

“I think everyone has put everything into this upcoming year, and I feel like for the years to come as well, because it’s not our last year we’re all playing,” Hutchinson said. “There’s a lot of great players on this team, and I think we could just have repeated success over the next few years.”

Former WR Calvin Johnson Hypes Lions

The Lions coaching staff and players aren’t the only ones embracing the hype of the 2024 team.

Woodyard reported that former Detroit wide receiver Calvin Johnson spent some time with current Lions players at the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 25. Johnson pretty much added to the team’s hype when he addressed it.

“After last year, I feel like they can play with anybody,” Johnson said. “The first step is to handle what we do in our division. If we can handle what we do in our division, that goes a long way.”

The Lions recent track record in the NFC North points to the team’s ability to be able to do that again in 2024. Detroit is 11-3 in its last 14 division contests.

If that record isn’t enough, having Johnson visit the team at various times gives the Lions confidence, says Hutchinson.

“Honestly, just him being around the facility now these days and I feel like him showing his face and him having that gold jacket, he’s such a legend, man,” Hutchinson told Woodyard. “He doesn’t have to say much for you to be inspired by him.”