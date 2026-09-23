Lions Aidan Hutchinson Pulls No Punches on Dan Campbell, Kelvin Sheppard

There wasn’t much that went right for the Detroit Lions on the defensive side of the ball during their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

By the time all things were said and done, not only had the Lions lost by a 41-31 final score, but they allowed 446 total yards of offense to Josh Allen and the Bills.

For Lions defensive end and captain Aidan Hutchinson, he’s already explained that things need to change, and he delved deeper into exactly what adjustments have to be made, along with his thoughts on Detroit’s coaching staff.

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Still Has Full Faith In Dan Campbell And Kelvin Sheppard

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made a guest appearance on the “Karsch and Anderson” show on their flagship 97.1 The Ticket, and pulled no punches when it came to their performance on Thursday.

“Look, that was a poor outing for our defense,” said Hutchinson. “Like, no kidding. Everybody knows that. If we learn from it and grow from it, I think with this unit and this team we can do it.”

Despite the rough loss, Hutchinson wanted to make it clear that he has full faith in head coach Dan Campbell along with defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

“I got a lot of faith in Shep and Dan,” he said. “The NFL is a week-to-week business, man. You can be praised one week and the next week people are asking for you to be fired, and I understand the volatility that this business comes with, individually and as a defense. I just know we stay in our bubble, we do what needs to be done, we make slight changes here and there, and we’ll be back for sure.”

However, Hutchinson pointed to a particularly rotten defensive performance during the 2023 campaign during the regular season that seemed like a distant memory by the time they ultimately advanced to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I remember in 2023 we went to the Ravens and we got absolutely smoked,” he said. “Defensively, we were horrible; I think the offense scored six points. It was one of the worst performances we’ve ever had, and I’m sure after that game people were saying that the Ravens were Super Bowl contenders and the Lions are whatever. And that same year we went to the NFC Championship Game and were up 17 at half.”

“You get one of those games and it’s very frustrating, players and coaches together. Everyone’s just like, ‘What the hell are we doing?’ When you let up that many points and that many yards, of course, that trust might be blunted a little bit.”

There Is Still Lots Of Time For Detroit To Rebound

Keeping things positive, Hutchinson pointed out that they’re 1-1 through two games, and that there’s still plenty of time to make something special of the season.

“But we’re like most teams in the NFL right now who are 1-1,” Hutchinson said. “We still have an incredible opportunity to forge our future for this season. So with me, I’m just staying level, and we’re moving on. We definitely have to put it on tape, as players, to show that we have a great understanding of this defense and of the execution. It will be a big week to do that.”