Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Draws Eye-Opening Reaction From Saints Star Before Week 1

Coming off a brilliant Pro Bowl campaign, Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is chasing another standout year in 2026, and the season opener against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday will offer a glimpse of what to expect from him this season. The 26-year-old will be a major headache for the Saints O-Line, which OT Kelvin Banks recently addressed.

“He is a great player. I mean, he can do it all,” said Banks about Hutchinson, talking to reporters recently. “He can play the run, and he can rush the pass; that’s why he gets paid a lot of money. He is a great player, and it is gonna be a good matchup for sure.”

Since joining the Lions in 2022, the DE has played against the Saints only once in his career, in his sophomore year, when the Honolulu Blues emerged victorious by 33-28. It will be the second time Hutch faces the former Super Bowl Champions, whereas for Kelvin Banks, who is a former first-round pick entering his sophomore year, it will be the first time facing the Lions as well as the two-time Pro Bowler.

Lions have a fair share of injury concerns in the secondary heading into the season opener, but here is how Hutchinson could pose a real threat for Kellen Moore’s men.

Aidan Hutchinson Brings Plenty Of Weapons for Kelvin Banks and Saints O-Line

As Kelvin Banks pointed out, Aidan Hutchinson has different weapons in his arsenal. His toolbox includes powering offensive tackles with a bull rush, an effective spin move, and a well-timed inside counter that shakes the best O-Line in the league. A player like Banks depends on his natural strength, but the Lions star has ways to create his own path to the quarterback for a sack, which he has been good at since entering the NFL.

The 26-year-old has played four seasons in the big league, recording an impressive 43.0 sacks. He notched a career-best 14.5 sacks last year, putting him among the elite pass rushers.

Moreover, Hutchinson’s skill set goes beyond just being a regular pass rusher. At 6 feet and 7 inches, he makes the most of his large frame to take on the blockers. If Banks fails to open holes on the left side, the Saints may struggle to do anything significant with their running back, setting up predictable opportunities for the Lions defender.

While handling Hutchinson could be a real headache for Kelvin Banks and co on Sunday, the Saints’ offensive injuries could also keep the Lions’ defenders ahead at Ford Field.

Saints Face Offensive Injury Concerns Before Week 1

The Saints’ top running back Alvin Kamara is currently dealing with an MCL sprain, making him doubtful for the clash against the Lions this weekend. Even though he had limited practice this Wednesday, there is no confirmation of his availability for the season opener.

Another major blow is the unavailability of the rookie first-round pick, Jordyn Tyson, who is currently on IR due to a hamstring injury and is scheduled to miss at least the first few games of the new season. In addition, the team could miss depth RB and TE, Audric Estime and Oscar Delp— both battling injuries.