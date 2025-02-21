Aidan Hutchinson Reveals ‘Scary’ Detroit Lions Possibility

The Detroit Lions are knee-deep into offseason moves, and there’s plenty of discussion among NFL analysts, experts and the powers at the franchise about what they can do to bolster their lineup and hopefully get to the Super Bowl next season. One of the team’s focuses is on strengthening their defensive line, which has a standout in Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Seeing that the Lions’ offense is fairly strong and set, eyes are on the defense, including making sure Hutchinson is healthy and ready to go, along with the other 13 players on injured reserve at the end of the season. Now, Hutchinson is speaking about about the team’s defense and what he would love to see for next season.

Aidan Hutchinson Talks Detroit Lions Defense

During the NFL Honors event during Super Bowl week, Hutchinson was seen talking with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who asked for a trade at the end of last season. Hutchinson was asked about that meeting this week and had a lot to say about what a possible Garrett-Hutchison lineup could look like.

Hutchinson talked about his conversation with Garrett during an interview on “The Squeeze” podcast with Tay and Taylor Lautner. On the show, he revealed that he and Garrett were discussing how great they would be as players together.

“I mean…if me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly,” Hutchinson said on the February 19 episode. “I was talking to him…at [the NFL Honors] and we were just talking about what could be. And although it’s probably unlikely… I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-line would be just totally elevated and…that’d be a scary defensive line.”

That would be “scary” for other teams, of course. The pressure these players would put on quarterbacks would be intense, to say the least. Last season, Hutchinson and Garrett were No. 1 and No. 2 in Pro Football Focus’ pass-rushing grades, and they’ve both proven themselves, although Hutchison’s season was cut short due to injury. It would be a dream scenario for the Detroit Lions.

Browns Star Reached Out to Hutchinson After Injury

Hutchinson also said that Garrett reached out to him after he was injured last season, which was a classy touch.

“I think I’ve seen him these last few years at different things,” Hutchinson said. “He texted me after I got hurt which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing… I think he’s a good dude and if he does [join the Detroit Lions], great. But I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

So, Hutchinson likes the idea, but he also says it’s “probably unlikely” that this match made in heaven will happen. After all, on Thursday, February 19, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that the Cleveland Browns are still a “hard no” on trading Garrett despite his trade request.