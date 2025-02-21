Hi, Subscriber

Aidan Hutchinson Reveals ‘Scary’ Detroit Lions Possibility

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
Getty
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is talking about a "scary" scenario for the team's defense next season.

The Detroit Lions are knee-deep into offseason moves, and there’s plenty of discussion among NFL analysts, experts and the powers at the franchise about what they can do to bolster their lineup and hopefully get to the Super Bowl next season. One of the team’s focuses is on strengthening their defensive line, which has a standout in Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Seeing that the Lions’ offense is fairly strong and set, eyes are on the defense, including making sure Hutchinson is healthy and ready to go, along with the other 13 players on injured reserve at the end of the season. Now, Hutchinson is speaking about about the team’s defense and what he would love to see for next season.

Aidan Hutchinson Talks Detroit Lions Defense

During the NFL Honors event during Super Bowl week, Hutchinson was seen talking with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who asked for a trade at the end of last season. Hutchinson was asked about that meeting this week and had a lot to say about what a possible Garrett-Hutchison lineup could look like.

Hutchinson talked about his conversation with Garrett during an interview on “The Squeeze” podcast with Tay and Taylor Lautner. On the show, he revealed that he and Garrett were discussing how great they would be as players together.

“I mean…if me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly,” Hutchinson said on the February 19 episode. “I was talking to him…at [the NFL Honors] and we were just talking about what could be. And although it’s probably unlikely… I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-line would be just totally elevated and…that’d be a scary defensive line.”

That would be “scary” for other teams, of course. The pressure these players would put on quarterbacks would be intense, to say the least. Last season, Hutchinson and Garrett were No. 1 and No. 2 in Pro Football Focus’ pass-rushing grades, and they’ve both proven themselves, although Hutchison’s season was cut short due to injury. It would be a dream scenario for the Detroit Lions.

Browns Star Reached Out to Hutchinson After Injury

Hutchinson also said that Garrett reached out to him after he was injured last season, which was a classy touch.

“I think I’ve seen him these last few years at different things,” Hutchinson said. “He texted me after I got hurt which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing… I think he’s a good dude and if he does [join the Detroit Lions], great. But I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

So, Hutchinson likes the idea, but he also says it’s “probably unlikely” that this match made in heaven will happen. After all, on Thursday, February 19, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that the Cleveland Browns are still a “hard no” on trading Garrett despite his trade request.

“The stance is still hard no. I checked on that this morning,” Fowler said on SportsCenter via Bleacher Report. “They have no plans to trade him. That’s been their sentiment since he made the trade request a few weeks ago.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Aidan Hutchinson Reveals ‘Scary’ Detroit Lions Possibility

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x