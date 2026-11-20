Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson finally broke his silence after his devastating ACL injury with a post on Instagram. After an injury that will end his season occurred during a sack celebration on the first drive, Hutchinson made a social media post exclaiming his disbelief, but assuring fans he is focused on the future.

“I honestly can’t believe it. I’ve jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me.

But even something like this won’t hold me back.

I can ask why over and over again, but it’ll never make sense. All I can do is surrender to the path. Only God knows why and I trust in Him.

Very grateful for all of your prayers and well wishes.

Two things I know for sure:

1. I always come back stronger.

2. That’s the last time I go airborne 😁👍

Hold down the fort til I’m back, boys.,” Hutchinson posted on Instagram.

Hutchinson is both disappointed in the fact that an injury occurred during an innocent celebration but also able to let fans know that he is taking well to the note that he will not be doing the airborne celebration.

Detroit Lions Star Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson Posts on Social Media

Hutchinson is suffering his second season-ending injury in three seasons. He fractured his leg after recording seven sacks in five games in 2024. Hutchinson did not miss a game in the 2025 season and made the second-team All-Pro with 14.5 sacks.

So, if anyone can come back stronger from this injury, it is Hutchinson.

The Lions’ first game without Hutchinson will be Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lions Relying on Edge Rusher Depth to Step Up

The Lions are going to lean on D.J. Wonnum and rookie second-round pick Derrick Moore to step up with Hutchinson out. Moore has played a lot more in the past two weeks. In Week 9, Wonnum missed time with a concussion. In Week 10, he filled in for Hutchinson. He has had four sacks in two games.

They are also going to look to use special teams asset Eric O’Neill to play more on defense. To supplement the depth, they claimed Tyrus Wheat off waivers after the Dallas Cowboys released him. Then, they have Ahmed Hassanein on the practice squad, who is expected to get called up.

Beyond the defensive depth upfront being tested, the back end is starting to get healthy. They got Brian Branch a few weeks ago. Kerby Joseph is expected to return this week as well. D.J. Reed has missed the last two games but has returned to practice.

So, the Lions are losing help on the line and gaining talent in the secondary.