Aidan Hutchinson Ties Lions Franchise Record In Week 1 Vs. Saints

He’s one of the best players in the NFL at his position, and the Detroit Lions are fortunate to have him.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is entering his fifth season in the NFL since being taken out of the University of Michigan with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is already making an impact for Detroit in their Week 1 matchup against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

And thanks to his performance in the first half of the game, he’s found himself tied in the club history books.

Detroit Lions Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Ties Franchise Record

With his sack near the end of the second quarter on Sunday afternoon, Hutchinson has tied a franchise record, having produced at least 1.0 sacks for the fifth straight game dating back to last season.

The Lions confirmed the accomplishment on their official PR X account, writing the following:

“Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson has produced at least 1.0 sack for the fifth-straight game. This ties the franchise record-long sack streak and is the third time he’s logged 1.0+ sacks in five-straight games.”

Hutchinson came into the game having already amassed 43 career sacks, the sixth most in team history.

Last year, he ranked among the NFL’s top pass rushers, ranking inside the top five in total pressures (100), quarterback hits (35), sacks (14.5), hurries (64) and forced fumbles (four).

Hutchinson Is Looking Forward To The Challenge Of His Fifth NFL Season

Based on the way that he looked in Training Camp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is understandably expecting big things from Hutchinson this season.

“I think he’s in a really good spot right now,” Campbell said. “I think he’s always been, in my opinion, a complete defensive end and he’s elevated that once again.

“He just got another year of a full offseason training, just man, the quickness, the weight, the explosion, he’s always continued to grow his craft. And so, I think he’s prepped to have another big year.”

Meanwhile, Hutchinson said that he’s feeling in top-notch shape.

“I feel great, man,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like I got a lot better this camp, I really do. Your game evolves and going against the talented guys we have, you do really get better. I feel really confident right now. I feel good and I feel like I got everything in my repertoire to get it done this year.”