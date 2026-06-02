Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Trails New Rams Star Myles Garrett, Others in Key Area

Few defenders make as much of an impact as Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive line of the Detroit Lions, becoming the engine of Honolulu’s Blue’s pass rush. Despite setting a standard in the past two seasons, there is still a gap between him and the league’s most dominant edge rushers, including the new Los Angeles Rams star, Myles Garrett.

The Pro Football League recently released the list of the top defenders in the league who piled up the most quarterback pressure over the past two seasons. The Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson ranks seventh on that list with 145 pressures.

The most pressure is spearheaded by the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the new Los Angeles Rams star, Myles Garrett, who recorded 167 pressures. The seven-time Pro-Bowler is followed by the Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen, JAX (158), and the new Cleveland Browns star, Jared Verse (157), who was part of the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade deal.

Besides the top three, Micah Parsons (149), Danielle Hunter (149), and Zach Allen (148) are the other names sitting narrowly ahead of the Lions’ defensive end. Despite being 22 pressures short of Myles, Aidan’s tally carries an extra weight, considering he played only 5 games in 2024 before being able to compete in all 17 games in 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson Had a Remarkable 2025 Campaign

Aidan Hutchinson’s 2024 campaign was cut short by a leg injury in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite playing only a handful of games, he recorded 7.5 sacks, showing he was at his best. After recovering from the injury, he carried the momentum going into 2025, earning a Pro Bowl honor.

While Myles Garrett won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, Aidan finished fifth in the final voting, showing the level he maintained the entire season. Playing 17 games, he had 14.5 sacks, while he also recorded a remarkable 54 combined tackles, 35 QB hits, and 4 forced fumbles.

The Lions’ two-time Pro Bowler’s performance was certainly one of the positives in 2025, as the team finished at the bottom of the NFC North with a 9-8 record. He showed an incredible work rate and always delivered under pressure. At 25, he is seemingly entering his peak and is confident heading into the 2026 campaign.

Aidan Hutchinson Is Entering 2026 With Sky-High Confidence

The defensive end is upbeat ahead of entering the fifth year of his professional career. He is radiating confidence after his brilliant display last season, and he is in the best physical shape of his career.

“I feel like I have the answers and the knowledge to figure it out,” said Aidan to the media during the recent Lions OTA session. “I feel like the knowledge of the game, knowledge of pass rush, my own development, it’s at a point where I feel really, really confident.”

Moreover, the additions of two new defensive ends—DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore— to the roster through free agency and the NFL Draft have impressed the 25-year-old. Besides taking his team to the playoffs, his main focus is to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after finishing in the top five last season.