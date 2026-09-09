Lions Star Aidan Hutchinson Gets Blunt Warning From Saints QB Tyler Shough

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough already knows which Detroit Lions defender demands the most attention before he takes a snap at Ford Field.

“97 sticks out for sure,” Shough told reporters when asked what jumped out about Detroit’s defense on film.

That would be Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, and Shough offered a blunt admission about the challenge awaiting New Orleans in Week 1.

“He’s obviously an elite level player and have to have a good plan for him,” Shough said.

Hutchinson wasn’t the only Lions defender Shough singled out. The Saints quarterback also praised Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Devin White while describing a Detroit defense New Orleans knows it must match physically.

For the Lions, it was a revealing assessment from the quarterback tasked with dealing with their defense first.

Aidan Hutchinson Immediately Stood Out to Tyler Shough

There probably wasn’t much suspense over which Lions defender would command the Saints’ attention.

Hutchinson is coming off the best statistical season of his NFL career, recording career highs with 14.5 sacks, 35 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss in 2025. He also led the NFL with 100 total pressures and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

His 14.5 sacks tied Ezekiel Ansah for the second-most in a single season in Lions history, trailing only Robert Porcher’s 15.0 in 1999.

That production helps explain why Shough needed only a number to identify the first Detroit defender who caught his eye.

“97 sticks out for sure,” Shough said.

The Saints now have to figure out how much of their protection plan revolves around Hutchinson.

Extra attention can take several forms, whether that means sliding protection toward his side, using a tight end or running back to chip him or simply forcing Shough to get the ball out faster than he otherwise would.

And even if Hutchinson never gets home for a sack, forcing New Orleans to account for him on every passing down can create opportunities elsewhere.

That is part of what made the rest of Shough’s answer notable.

Jack Campbell, Lions Linebackers Also Have Saints’ Attention

Shough didn’t stop with Hutchinson when breaking down Detroit’s defense.

“And their linebackers are really, really good,” Shough said. “You got Devin White coming onto the team and the guy in the middle Jack Campbell, he’s awesome. He’s a really, really physical player and same thing with Derrick Barnes.”

Campbell has developed into one of the centerpieces of Detroit’s defense.

He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2025 after producing 166 tackles, the second-most by a Lions player in a season since 1987. Detroit rewarded him in May with a contract extension through the 2030 season.

Barnes also gives Detroit another physical presence at linebacker after recording 78 tackles and four sacks last season.

That explains why Shough’s preparation extends well beyond simply locating Hutchinson before the snap.

The Saints are dealing with multiple Lions defenders capable of affecting the game at or near the line of scrimmage.

Shough already has a clear idea of the response New Orleans will need.

“We want to match their physicality, match the intensity, and go out there and attack,” he said.

That repeated emphasis on Detroit’s physicality could be one of the defining parts of the matchup.

Tyler Shough Embracing Hostile Ford Field Test

Detroit’s personnel won’t be the only challenge waiting for Shough.

He will also have to operate inside Ford Field, where crowd noise can complicate communication, protection calls and the basic operation of an offense.

Asked about facing what could be the most hostile environment of his young NFL career, Shough did not sound interested in backing away from it.

“I love it,” he said. “I think it’s a great challenge for us. It’s a great challenge for us to get in and out of the huddle operation wise. It’s a great challenge for us as a team, you know, right off the bat against a playoff team with, you know, probably the highest caliber players all across the board.”

Shough also said New Orleans has to “match that intensity” while noting members of the Saints coaching staff have previous ties to Detroit and have expressed their own respect for the environment.

For Shough, the road opener offers an immediate measuring stick.

For the Lions, his comments offer a glimpse at how opposing offenses are viewing their defense entering the new season.

Campbell has earned All-Pro recognition. Barnes brings another physical element. And Detroit has multiple pieces New Orleans believes it has to account for.

But when Shough first turned on the film, one Lions defender stood out above the rest.

No. 97.