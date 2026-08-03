Lions Undrafted Free Agent Drawing Notice at NFL Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have several rookies to be excited about at training camp. On Sunday, Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman picked one that wasn’t even drafted — Aidan Keanaaina.

Twentyman argued the defensive tackle has been “catching” his eye early in NFL training camp.

“One player I’m looking forward to watching a little closer once the pads come on Monday is rookie defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina out of California,” wrote Twentyman. “He’s had some nice interior rushes early in camp and has worked his way into some second-team reps.

“Detroit’s looking for depth and playmakers along the interior, especially at nose tackle. He had 101 tackles his last two years at Cal in that role. That’s a lot of tackle production from the position.”

Keanaaina went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he’s been a highly-touted undrafted free agent since late April. The Lions inked the defensive tackle to a contract with $267,500 guaranteed, which was a sizable deal for an unselected player.

In college, Keanaaina spent four seasons at Notre Dame and two years at Cal. Over 37 games, he registered 112 combined tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Undrafted Rookie Aidan Keanaaina Doing Well Early in NFL Training Camp

It’s not super surprising Keanaaina is doing well at Lions training camp. Pundits have hyped the defensive tackle as having some of the best odds of all the Lions undrafted rookies of making the roster.

Part of that is the need the Lions still had at interior defensive line after the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Keanaaina was one of just two Lions UDFAs to earn guaranteed money on his contract, and his place atop these rankings feels appropriate,” wrote SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman on May 20. “Given Detroit’s lack of an investment in a nose tackle this offseason, the 320-pound defender has a visible route to the 53-man roster following the losses of DJ Reader and Roy Lopez in free agency.”

Keanaaina wasn’t able to earn much of a role at Notre Dame. At Cal, though, he became a strong run stopper because of his 320-pound frame.

During his final season at Cal, he posted 56 combined tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Lions Interior Defensive Line Depth

The Lions should have a strong interior defensive line with Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. But there are questions behind each of those starters.

Levi Onwuzurike should be the next option in the interior defensive line rotation for Detroit, but he hasn’t really lived up to his second-round draft expectations.

That’s where Keanaaina could come in. If he continues to excel, the undrafted rookie will have a shot at a roster spot in late August.

The first step to doing that will be to perform well in padded practices. At those practices, Keanaaina will likely compete with other defensive linemen Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo, Skyler Gill-Howard, Chris Smith and Myles Adams.

Like Keanaaina, Gill-Howard is a rookie the Lions picked in the sixth round.