Top NFL Insider Gives Huge Update on Lions & Trey Hendrickson Trade Rumors

With his ongoing contract dispute one of the most talked about stories in the NFL, Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is becoming a more likely trade candidate by the minute.

Considering their need for depth in the pass rushing department, many fans and analysts alike are wondering if the Detroit Lions might be a logical trade partner. After letting Za’Darius Smith walk in free agency, Detroit has yet to really fill that void.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports and others have named the Lions as a top fit for Hendrickson, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer threw some cold water on the idea when asked about a potential trade in his May 14 mailbag.

“I like the idea, but I’d say no, because whatever you pay for Trey Hendrickson becomes the floor for a megadeal for star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson,” Breer wrote, adding: “You’d be talking about $70-million-plus per year sunk into two players at one position—with one of them in his 30s—on a roster with a lot of young talent to pay. I’m not sure that would work.”

A Closer Look at Hendrickson’s Current Contract Situation

Hendrickson’s current situation with the Bengals is a complicated one. He has expressed dissatisfaction with his contract and has requested a trade, but the Bengals have shown reluctance to move him, setting a high asking price according to some reports.

Hendrickson is looking to sign a new contract worth around $40 million annually, which would put him on par with recent deals for top-tier pass rushers like Myles Garrett.

Thus, acquiring the Bengals edge would be costly not just in terms of salary, but also in draft capital. For the Lions, a move like this may not be justifiable given the associated costs. Given that Hutchinson will soon be eligible for a Brinks Truck-type of extension, committing to another high-priced edge rusher could really strain the team, financially speaking.

That’s not to say Detroit won’t still add another pass rusher — it just may happen in free agency.

“Last year, they added Za’Darius Smith at the trade deadline,” Bree added. “I could certainly see another move like that down the line.”

More on Why the Detroit Lions Likely Won’t Be Trading for Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Investing heavily in two premier edge rushers may not be the route Detroit wants to take, especially considering the potential costs. Hutch is the cornerstone of the Lions’ defense, and his extension will need to be prioritized.

Allocating a significant portion of the salary cap to two players at the same position would also limit resources available for other critical areas, like the offensive line and the secondary.

In terms of performance, Hendrickson has been a formidable force. In 2024, he recorded a league-high 17.5 sacks (he also had 17.5 sacks in 2023), also adding 19 tackles-for-loss, 36 QB hits and two forced fumbles. There’s no doubt he’d be a huge asset to any defensive line, but his age (he’s 30) and Detroit’s tendency to favor younger players over aging vets make Hendrickson an unlikely trade target for Detroit.

The Bengals’ firm stance against trading Hendrickson, despite his trade request, further complicates the situation. We’ll see how it shakes out, but Breer’s point about potentially adding a more affordable vet to help Hutch seems like the way they’ll go.