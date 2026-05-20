Alex Anzalone Predicted to Potentially Still Help Lions in 2026 NFL Season

Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone has moved on to his next football opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Anzalone and his new team will visit the Detroit Lions for a matchup during Week 11.

But despite being adversaries this season, the veteran might still indirectly help the Lions. A to Z Sports argued that’s a possibility when he named “potential post-June 1 cuts” the Lions could target before training camp.

Fellow Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis made the list because he might not have a role in Tampa Bay in part because of the arrival of Anzalone.

“Now that the Bucs have Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter, Dennis finds himself as a possible odd man out,” wrote Payton. “He can come in and theoretically help the Lions wean Jimmy Rolder into his expected starting spot.

“Dennis started for the Bucs last year, and while he wasn’t a Pro Bowler by any means, he was serviacveble and could be a good rotational pass rusher from the linebacker spot.”

Dennis started for the first time during 2025. In 16 games, he had 101 combined tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. Dennis also posted seven quarterback hits, three sacks and one interception.